newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Berserk: Kentaro Miura’s Assistant Speaks Out Following Creator’s Death

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe anime world is still reeling from the news that the creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, passed on earlier this year, and while creators of manga and across the entertainment world have shared their stories and respect for the prolific mangaka, Miura's assistant has shared a statement following the news. While the fandom is interpreting a number of messages from the Tweet, the anime community has spent the past few days in mourning and remembering the amazing work that Miura has done in the past with Berserk and his other works of fiction during his lifetime.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kentaro Miura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Assistants#The Creator#Anime Series#Manga#Anime Studio#Films#Tweet#Guts Griffith#Casca#The Band Of The Hawk#Olm Inc#The Golden Age Arc#Studio Gemba#Fiction#Guts Story#Twitter Evcomedy#Countless Fans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Final Fantasy 14 Players Honor Berserk's Kentaro Miura With "Dark Knight Tribute"

Anime fans were rocked when it was revealed that the prolific creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, had passed, with a large number of players of the multiplayer massively online role-playing game, Final Fantasy XIV, putting together a "Dark Knight Tribute" to honor the mangaka. Berserk has been running since the 1980s, telling the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk dealing with a world that is besieged by demons, with the anime franchise never afraid to dive into some serious blood and guts throughout. Though it doesn't have an anime series running now, Berserk remains a fan favorite.
ComicsComicBook

Berserk Fan Compiles The Frighteningly Beautiful Monsters of Kentaro Miura

Berserk fans are still mourning the loss of the anime franchise's creator, Kentaro Miura, who passed earlier this month and left a major hole in the world of manga and anime, and one fan has taken the opportunity to compile the gorgeously terrifying monsters known as Apostles that helped make the series so beloved. The monsters referred to as "Apostles", where once human that were granted supernatural abilities as a result of the pacts they made with these god-like beings known as the Godhand and Miura was able to depict them with such detail that they remain some of the scariest in the medium of manga.
Comicsgamebyte.com

Final Fantasy Players Host In-Game Memorial For Beserk Creator, Kentaro Miura

Final Fantasty XIV players have banded together to share in an emotional in-game memorial for Beserk creator, Kentaro Miura. Hundreds of players have formed a line within FF XIV, all of them there to pay their respects to the beloved manga artist and creator. Miura, best known as the creator of the bestselling manga Beserk, sadly recently passed away aged just 54.
ComicsComicBook

No, Berserk Isn't Getting a Netflix Adaptation

A rumor has been circulating on social media, with many fans believing that Berserk, the dark franchise created by Kentaro Miura, will be receiving a movie on the streaming service of Netflix, and while we hate to be the bearers of bad news, this latest report is one hundred percent false. While fans of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk have been waiting to see the anime franchise return to the world of the small screen, they'll definitely have to wait a bit longer to see the Black Swordsman pick up the Dragon Slayer once again.
Comicsdesignerwomen.co.uk

Great Japanese artist Kentaro Miura dies – Discover his legacy

Mangaká has gained worldwide fame for its extremely detailed and intense illustration style. In the early hours of the 19th, the death of Kentaro Miura was announced at the age of 54, due to an aortic dissection. The statement was made by Hakusensha, the publisher he has written for since the 1980s, but the death occurred on May 6. Still according to the group, the author’s family has already organized a more intimate funeral to say goodbye; he was not married and had no children.
ComicsIGN

Fans Mourn The Loss of Legendary Manga Artist Kentaro Miura

Kentaro Miura, the creator of the manga Berserk, has died from acute aortic dissection on May 6. He was 54. News of his passing was announced by the manga's publisher on Twitter at 11am today (May 20). Miura had worked on various manga throughout his illustrious career, but he is...
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Creator Is Reportedly Undecided on Their Next Series

It would be a massive understatement to say Demon Slayer was a well-liked series. After its release years ago, the manga has become one of the biggest to ever come from Japan. Not only is the series selling out in print, but the Demon Slayer anime is one of the highest-grossing of all time despite its recent release. Creator Koyoharu Gotouge had no idea how big the series would become when they penned it, and now, it seems they're still unsure about their next steps.
ComicsComicBook

One-Punch Man Artist Breaks Fandom with Latest Manga Update

One-Punch Man has left fans waiting for the third season of its anime, which would continue the battle that is currently taking place between the Hero Association and the Monster Association, but the manga has continued, with an artist for ONE's creation offering fans a big update that might mean a faster release schedule for the story of Saitama and his fellow heroes. Yusuke Murata has been an artist on One-Punch Man since the series' inception, giving fans some truly dynamic action scenes that have helped propel the franchise to new heights within the medium of anime.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Nami's Berserker Moment

One Piece fans know it is a singularly awful idea to test the Straw Hat crew, but that does not stop villains from pushing the button. From Doflamingo to Big Mom, our villains have come to find how terrifying the Straw Hats can be when they are angry. Now, it seems one of Kaido's fighters is about to learn that the hard way and Nami will be the one to teach them.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Writer Blasts Pirated Manga in Pointed Tweet

Boruto Uzumaki is one of the biggest names in anime right now, and he is taking steps to space himself from his dad. After all, Naruto is a hard shadow to escape, but his son has done so with ease. In fact, manga readers will be the first to tell you the series is thriving in print, but its writer wants fans to take in the story the right way.
ComicsAnime News Network

est em Launches New The King's Ear Manga

Omnibus story about bar that trades in secrets launched on Friday. Manga creator est em launched a new manga titled Ō-sama no Mimi ~Himitsu no Bar e Yōkoso~ (King's Ear) in Shogakukan's Josei Seven magazine on Friday. The manga is an omnibus story that centers on a bar that trades...
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Kentaro Miura Net Worth: Kentaro Miura passed away, check his Wiki, Age, Twitter, Wife, Family!

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming into the highlights related to the Iconic manga author whose name is Kentaro Miura leaves the world on 06 May 2021 cause of some health issues. He was one of the most prominent and well-known manga artists. He was mainly known for his Berserk series. He has gained huge respect and honor from his fans. Kentaro’s death is a big shock and loss for the Anime world. He earned a number of fans in his whole career. After knowing his death news, his fans are pouring tribute to him. Our deepest condolences to his family and close friends.
Comicsepicstream.com

Is Shadows House Anime Based on a Manga or Light Novel and Is It Complete, Finished, or Ongoing?

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Shadows House by Studio CloverWorks offers one of the most original premises in the Spring 2021 anime season. Despite its Victorian vibe, the show might remind you of The Promised Neverland as it’s also a story with a plucky girl main character discovering sinister truths about her house. The show has been commended for its art and premise and is likely to become a favorite this season, keeping up with the studio's high standards last season. So, is there a manga or light novel for those craving more content, and is it complete or ongoing?
ComicsComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Explores The Phantom Troupe With Shizuku

Much like the Akatsuki, Kara Organization, and the Twelve Demon Moons, the Phantom Troupe made a name for themselves by acting as a big hurdle for the heroes of Hunter x Hunter to overcome, with the Nen users being some of the most powerful assassins that the world has ever seen and one fan has gloriously brought to life Shizuku, one of the strangest members of the crew. Though Hunter x Hunter might be on hiatus when it comes to its manga and anime, it's clear that fans of the franchise created by Yoshihiro Togashi.
Comicsboundingintocomics.com

Tokyo Ghoul Creator Sui Ishida Announces Brand New Series Titled Choujin X

Tokyo Ghoul creator Sui Ishida recently informed his fans and followers that he is working on a brand new series titled Choujin X. The first issue of the series was released on May 10th. In Japan it is being released on the Tonari no Young Jump service while for English speakers it’s available on the Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus.