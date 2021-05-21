Berserk: Kentaro Miura’s Assistant Speaks Out Following Creator’s Death

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Shadows House by Studio CloverWorks offers one of the most original premises in the Spring 2021 anime season. Despite its Victorian vibe, the show might remind you of The Promised Neverland as it’s also a story with a plucky girl main character discovering sinister truths about her house. The show has been commended for its art and premise and is likely to become a favorite this season, keeping up with the studio's high standards last season. So, is there a manga or light novel for those craving more content, and is it complete or ongoing?