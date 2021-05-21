newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Beartooth – “Fed Up”

By Danielle Chelosky
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I went to Warped Tour on Long Island as a teenager in 2015, the band I was most excited to see was Beartooth. I’d never been into screaming in songs before, not even discordant rhythms or breakdowns. Something about their 2014 debut Disgusting resonated on a level that made me turn towards this kind of music. I posted their track “The Lines” on Tumblr, with my favorite lyrics in italics: “When I tell you I’ll be fine I still want you by my side/ Please just try to read between the lines/ Where’s my comfort in the undefined?/ Please just try to read between the lines.”

www.stereogum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beartooth#Balance And Composure#Red Bull Records#Tumblr#Song Lyrics#Warped Tour#Long Island#Anthem#Today#Defeater#Jones Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicMorning Sun

Myles Kennedy cranks it up for second solo album, 5 Things to Know

On his second solo album, Myles Kennedy is back to rocking once more. Kennedy, frontman for Alter Bridge and Slash's band the Conspirators, surprised many with the stripped-down, Americana approach of 2018's "Year of the Tiger," a thematic album about the death of his father when he was young. With "The Ides of March," out Friday, March 14, Kennedy, -- who auditioned with Led Zeppelin back in 2008, after all -- has strapped on his electric guitar again, fronting a trio and showing his not to be underestimated chops on the instrument across the album's 11 tracks.
TV ShowsGuitar World Magazine

Watch Billy Gibbons rip out some mean slide licks – using a beer bottle – in new My Lucky Card video

Billy Gibbons has already graced us with two singles from his upcoming solo album, Hardware – the boogie-ing West Coast Junkie and the atmospheric Desert High. Now the ZZ Top electric guitar legend has shared a third track, the bluesy, slide-infused My Lucky Card, which arrives with a suitably Gibbons-esque video, shot in and around Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, the cantina/honky tonk that was originally built as part of the western movie set where The Cisco Kid and Gene Autry TV shows, among other productions, were filmed.
Musicrock947.com

Listen to new music from Beartooth, Mammoth WVH, Corey Taylor & more

Here are a few of this New Music Friday’s offerings from the hard rock world. Beartooth has released “Fed Up,” another song off the band’s upcoming album, Below. It’s the fourth track to be released from the record, following “The Past Is Dead,” “Devastation” and “Hell of It.” Below will arrive in full on June 25.
MusicGreenwichTime

Chrissie Hynde Brings It All Back Home on Her Dylan Covers LP 'Standing in the Doorway'

Chrissie Hynde proved the bona fides of her Bob Dylan fandom decades ago. She sang “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” with him onstage at Wembley Stadium in ’84 and serenaded him with her own jaw-dropping, gospel-tinged rendition of “I Shall Be Released” at his 30th anniversary concert in ’91. She’s vouched for his born-again years, belting “Property of Jesus” on her solo tours, and she slipped his lilting secular favorite “Forever Young” into the Pretenders’ set list only a few years ago. So an album like Standing in the Doorway, which collects nine Dylan cover songs, must have felt like second nature to her.
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Beartooth have dropped 'Fed Up' from their upcoming album

Beartooth have shared another new track, 'Fed Up', from their upcoming album. "'Fed Up' was written mid lockdown," says Caleb Shomo. "I really couldn't think of what to write about, so I just started thinking, 'What am I fed up with in life at the moment?' and wrote it down. The vibe of this song is garage rock with muddy, blown-out tones. We mixed that with the more pop styling on the vocals, and it made for a really special track."
Musicwirx.com

K.Flay rocks with Tom Morello on new song, “TGIF”

K.Flay has released a new song called “TGIF,” featuring. The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, finds the “Blood in the Cut” artist contemplating the “absurdity of the work week” and the notion of Friday being a “rally cry for capitalism.” And who better to explore those ideas with than the guitarist from Rage Against the Machine?
MusicSlate

Meet the Twentysomething Behind Weezer’s New Classic Rock Record

I’m no music industry expert, but it’s hard to imagine anyone being more fun to hang out with in a recording session than Suzy Shinn. The two-time Grammy-nominated producer, composer, and engineer’s vibrant personality immediately draws you in (even via Zoom), and her dynamic storytelling qualities clearly aren’t contained only within the songs she creates.
Music963kklz.com

5 Classic Rock Disco Tracks We All Love (Admit It!)

KISS – “I Was Made For Loving You”. This ridiculously catchy track features a songwriting credit from Desmond Child, who also helped co-write massive hits for Aerosmith (“Angel,” “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)”), Bon Jovi (“Living On A Prayer,” “Bad Medicine”) and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts (“I Hate Myself For Loving You”.)
Rock MusicStereogum

Watch A Metal Cover Of Björk’s “Hyperballad” From Members Of Deftones, Killswitch Engage, Cave In, More

All of us are ready for the pandemic to end, but it’s been a little sad to see Jordan Olds’ video series Two Minutes To Late Night fade back from its intense weekly schedule. Through most of quarantine, Olds rounded up stars from the punk, hardcore, and metal worlds for remote covers. For a while, those things were going up every Monday. Now, it’s been about two months since the last proper Two Minutes To Late Night video, a supremely entertaining Rolling Stones salute. So it’s an absolute delight to see that there’s a new video this week and that it’s a tribute to Björk.
MusicMetalSucks

Anthrax Look Back on I’m the Man in New Retrospective Video

For the tenth episode of their ongoing Anthrax 40 for 40 retrospective video series, the NYC thrash legends discuss their 1987 EP, I’m the Man. The title track from that EP, I should not have to tell you, is widely considered to be one of the first, if not the first, rap-metal songs.
MusicSpin

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares ‘Mammoth’ Single off Upcoming Mammoth WVH LP

Giving fans a sixth (!) song ahead of the release of Mammoth WVH, Wolfgang Van Halen has shared the tune “Mammoth” ahead of the album’s June 11 release date. Fans who pre-order the record digitally will get an instant download of the song along with the previously released “Distance,” “You’re To Blame,” “Don’t Back Down,” “Think It Over” and “Feel.”
MusicNYS Music

Flashback: Metallica ‘WorldWired’ Tour stops at Nassau Coliseum

On May 17, 2017 Metallica played a sold out show at the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum as part of their WorldWired tour. The tour was in support of their tenth studio album Hardwired…To Self- Destruct. This was the only show of the entire tour not played at a stadium. After...
AnimalsPosted by
Loudwire

Epic Music Moments With Animals

Music is a universal language, bringing together all sorts of different races, religions and species! Whether animals are stage crashing live shows or getting in on the performance, here are some epic music moments caught on tape. Out of all the four-legged friends, the famous “grind goat” will always be...