Beartooth – “Fed Up”

When I went to Warped Tour on Long Island as a teenager in 2015, the band I was most excited to see was Beartooth. I’d never been into screaming in songs before, not even discordant rhythms or breakdowns. Something about their 2014 debut Disgusting resonated on a level that made me turn towards this kind of music. I posted their track “The Lines” on Tumblr, with my favorite lyrics in italics: “When I tell you I’ll be fine I still want you by my side/ Please just try to read between the lines/ Where’s my comfort in the undefined?/ Please just try to read between the lines.”