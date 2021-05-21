newsbreak-logo
Arizona State

Attempt to ban vaccine passports in Arizona fails

By Cole Lauterbach
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A legislative effort to not only ban the creation of vaccine passports but punish businesses that require something similar narrowly failed in Arizona. The Senate called House Bill 2190 for a vote Thursday, even though a couple of Republicans were missing from what was expected to be a party-line vote.

