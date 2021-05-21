newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Friendly Fire: Kathryn Costello

By Marcus Hanson
gmcr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of Friendly Fire, host Don Kimball is joined by Kathryn Costello, LCSW and expert on Military issues. In this episode they’ll explore opiate addiction and other addictions, suicide, PTSD and PTSD with families and survivors of veterans with PTSD and moral injury, employee assistance program, red flag laws, coping strategies, and more. Listen below:

www.gmcr.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Friendly Fire#University Of Victoria#Dietitian#Hidalgo Medical Services#Lcsw#Host Don Kimball#Dr Brian Ethridge#Dr Victoria Lehrman#Expert#Veterans#Survivors#Opiate Addiction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
PTSD
Related
Mental Healthspectrumnews.org

Childhood autism traits linked to hypomania in adolescence

Children with autism traits tend to show agitation, excitability, decreased sleep and other signs of hypomania in adolescence, according to a new twin study. The association is higher in identical twins than in fraternal twins, the researchers also found, suggesting that genetics plays a role. Hypomania in adolescence may signal...
Madison, WImadison

Madison woman dies from COVID-19 she contracted after full vaccination

A 75-year-old Madison woman died from COVID-19 Sunday after contracting the illness more than a month after being fully vaccinated, according to her sons, who say immunosuppressant drugs likely reduced her vaccine protection and chronic diseases made her more vulnerable to infection. Reports of so-called “breakthrough” cases and deaths after...
CollegesDaily Tar Heel

Carolina Vaccination Clinic opts to also vaccinate UNC families and employees

The University is expanding operations at the Carolina Vaccination Clinic to now include family and household members of students, post-docs and employees. This decision was made in light of the large number of students getting vaccinated, which left additional availability at the clinic. Students, post-docs and employees can make appointments...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Characterizing Chronic Pain Phenotypes in Multiple Sclerosis

Chronic pain is highly prevalent in multiple sclerosis (MS). Pain heterogeneity may contribute to poor treatment outcomes. The aim of this study was to characterize pain phenotypes distributions in persons with MS and compare pain phenotypes in terms of pain intensity, frequency of chronic overlapping pain conditions, and use and analgesic effects of different classes of pain medications. Data were collected through a national web-based survey with measures of neuropathic (painDETECT) and nociplastic pain (Fibromyalgia Survey Criteria), chronic overlapping pain conditions, and pain medication use and pain relief. In a sample of N = 842 adults with chronic pain and MS, the largest proportion (41%) showed evidence of nociceptive pain, 27% had mixed neuropathic/nociplastic pain, 23% had nociplastic pain, and 9% had neuropathic pain. Nociplastic pain was associated with significantly higher pain intensity and frequency of chronic overlapping pain conditions. Across all pain types, high frequency of pain medication use along with poor-modest pain relief was reported. Cannabis use for pain was more common, and pain relief ratings were higher among those with nociplastic pain, relative to nociceptive pain. Although NSAID use was highest among those with nociplastic pain (80%), pain relief ratings for NSAIDs were highest among those with nociceptive pain. These findings underscore the need for multidimensional assessment of pain in MS with greater emphasis on the identification of pain phenotype. An improved characterization of pain as a multifaceted condition in MS could inform therapeutic approaches.
HealthPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

When caregivers face abuse, there’s hope

Program manager Elizabeth Perkins attends to client Sandra Moss at Circle Center Adult Day Services. Circle Center and other Richmond organizations can provide support, respite and help to exhausted caregivers. Photo Courtesy of Circle Center. Registered nurse Casey Warren (left), program director Mary Branzelle (center), social worker Jay Burkhardt (right)...
EconomyInvestmentNews

Women and Wealth: How Advisers Can Help Caregivers

To Attract Female Clients, Advisers Must be Attuned to Caregiver Role. As advisers look to grow their practice over the next decade, much will depend on their ability to attract female investors – a demographic that is poised to inherit $30 trillion in assets by 2030 and grow the wealth pool by another $5 trillion each year. But it will take more than marginal changes to support this important demographic.
CharitiesWicked Local

SSC, Alzheimer’s Association to present Family Caregiver Conference

The South Shore Conservatory and the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter will partner for a free virtual educational conference for family caregivers and people living with dementia in a virtual two-day Family Conference, May 14-15. The conference is open to those caring for a loved one at home, professional caregivers...
Advocacy895thelake.ca

INTERVIEW: Walk For Alzheimers Talk with Rosanna Tomashowski!

The walk for Alzheimer’s is coming up on May 30th, 2021 in a virtual walk and Acadia Broadcasting and 89.5 the Lake are thrilled to be a proud sponsor this year. With things the way they, the Alzheimer society is still offering programs and services to those who are dealing with Alzheimer and Dementia related illnesses in town.
Mental HealthYoga Journal

Birth and Beyond: A Live Conversation About Maternal Mental Health

Motherhood is one of the most profound psychological shifts a woman can experience. Yet according to a recent survey, nearly three-quarters of mothers say society doesn’t understand or support them. The result: As 1 in 5 women experience mental health challenges that can last for years after the birth of a child. These struggles frequently go unnoticed and untreated, especially for BIWOC, often with long-term consequences to both mothers and children.
Congress & Courtssamoanews.com

PAWS for Veterans bill pairs vets with service dogs

A special pilot program for mental health treatment. Washington, D.C. — Thursday, Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata welcomed House passage of H.R. 1448, the Puppies Assisting Wounded Service members (PAWS) for Veterans Therapy Act. Amata is an original cosponsor and supported a similar effort last Congress. This unique therapy bill, sponsored by...
Charitiesmanchesterinklink.com

Hannaford donates $100,000 to NAMI New Hampshire in support of mental health awareness and resources for Granite Staters

Scarborough, ME – Hannaford Supermarkets and the Hannaford Charitable Foundation today announced a $400,000 donation to help build a strong network of resources for individuals affected by mental illness or mental health challenges throughout New England and New York. The funding includes $100,000 to NAMI New Hampshire (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

A Mental Health Focus at the Barbershop

The Confess Project is committed to building a culture of mental health for boys, men of color, and their families. The trauma-informed barber is changing the narrative of mental health for young men of color and their families. Maybe it was your lived experience, or maybe it was something you...
Mental Healthmainepublic.org

Pandemic Anxiety: Ways To Address Anxiety & Mental Health Issue Due to the Pandemic

As the pandemic drags on, people continue to experience high levels of stress and anxiety—about the virus, the vaccine, isolation, financial concerns, and what the future holds. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services has introduced a campaign to help people get through these stressful times. We'll discuss how to cope with the mental and emotional strain of the pandemic, and we’ll offer resources for support.
HealthAmerican Thinker

School Boards: Unmask our children

In 1993, an Amtrak passenger train derailed near Mobile, Alabama and plunged into the Mobile River. Would-be rescuers later found a dead young mother still gripping her small daughter (also dead) by the ankles. Apparently, she had tried to hold the child above the rising water line for as long as possible, even while she herself drowned.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘No one’s gangstalking’: Karen harasses Asian family in park, guy steps in to help—then he name-checks Public Freakout on video

A Karen harassing an Asian family in a park, and then being confronted by other park visitors for her behavior, was captured in a viral video posted Saturday. The TikTok video, originally shared by user @_numlock, has been since shared to r/PublicFreakout, a Reddit subreddit “dedicated to people freaking out, melting down, losing their cool, or being weird in public.” It’s home to a significant number of Karen videos, and the end of the TikTok actually name-checks the subreddit.
PetsBBC

Durham Police therapy dog Ben to help officers' mental health

A therapy dog has been given a promotion in the hope of helping Durham Police officers deal with the stress and trauma they experience at work. Ben, who already works at the force, will be carrying out additional duties as their first Wellbeing and Trauma Support Dog. It is hoped...