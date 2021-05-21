newsbreak-logo
Community Spotlight: PFLAG

By Marcus Hanson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this weeks Community Spotlight, Candice Burke will be joined by guest Damie Nelson, President of the Silver City chapter of PFLAG. PFLAG is a national non- profit organization with a Silver City chapter. PFLAG provides support, education, advocacy and resources for “ LGBTQ persons, families and allies.”. Our program...

