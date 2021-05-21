Community Spotlight: PFLAG

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeastern New Mexico in need of volunteers. Many charitable and nonprofit organizations have suffered, receiving less donations since the pandemic started. Many found new ways to reach out to the public by holding virtual fundraisers and events. This is not possible for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeastern New Mexico (BBBSSNM). More so than other organizations, BBBSSNM’s success in helping local at-risk children, ages 5 to 17, is directly linked to finding volunteers, called Bigs, who are willing to give four hours a month to a child, called Little. At press time, there were 47 children on the waitlist. These children are considered at-risk. They may have nobody to listen to them or encourage them. They come from all kinds of walks of life: Parents working several jobs, some being completely absent; having many siblings so that their needs are forgotten, or they may be having a tough time at school.