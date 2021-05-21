City changes voting schedules to comply with state voting laws
Voters in the City of Andalusia will wait one additional year before electing members of the Andalusia City Schools Board of Education. In an effort to comply with recent changes to state voting laws, the city council on Tuesday voted to move the scheduled election of school board members up one year. The school board serves staggered terms with elections every two years. The BOE election scheduled for 2022 will be moved up to 2023 and the 2024 local election will be moved to 2025.