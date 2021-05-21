City changes voting schedules to comply with state voting laws

The Covington County Probate Office will be purchasing new election ballot machines that are primarily used to assist those with special needs. Each county in the state is required by law to provide a means for special needs voting and the current AutoMARK machines used by the county are 15 years old. Probate Judge Stacy Brooks said parts for the older machines have become scarce. “These machines are no longer made, so if we need a part it has to be taken from another used machine. If we have a problem close to an election we might not can get it fixed it time. Our staff does a great job running elections, but my fear is that one bad election will make us all look bad,” Brooks said.