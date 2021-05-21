newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Half of Texas high school's graduating class suspended after senior prank

By Morgan Burrell
WSET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMFORT, Texas (WOAI/KABBB) - The last couple of weeks of senior year are supposed to be the happiest moments for students heading off to college. But after taking part in a senior prank, dozens of Comfort High School seniors in Texas have been suspended. "It was a harmless senior prank...

wset.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas High School#Senior Prank#School Principal#High School Students#Texas College#College Students#College Kids#Senior Year#Comfort#Woai#Kabbb#In School Suspension#Parents#Field#Police#Thought#Plastic Forks#Balloons#Graffiti#Disciplinary Actions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Prank
Related
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Scavenger hunt slated for Albert Lea High School graduating seniors

The Parent Communication Network and local businesses have partnered to put together a free week of fun and socially distanced activities for all Albert Lea High School 2021 graduates. This has been a unique year for seniors and organizers are excited to offer this unique event to celebrate their accomplishments. The graduates will be participating in an interactive scavenger hunt that will have them exploring Albert Lea in a safe manner to complete challenges for prizes while collecting some freebies along the way. If you have a graduate, be sure to have them check their email for messages regarding how to participate in this event. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, please visit: https://signup.com/go/GLfRvYp or reach out to hsadauskis@gmail.com. The game will start Saturday and will conclude with the Albert Lea Senior High School graduation events on May 21.
High Schoolsmcps.org

Project Graduation Partnership to Support High School Senior Picnics

Dr. J. Scott Smith, Superintendent of Schools, 301-475-5511, ext. 32178. Dr. Maureen Montgomery, Deputy Superintendent of Schools, 301-475-5511, ext. 32135. LEONARDTOWN, MD – During the month of May, St. Mary’s County Public Schools in partnership with St. Mary’s County States Attorney’s Office will be providing support to all senior picnic events scheduled for St. Mary’s County Public High Schools. Through funding provided by the St. Mary’s County States Attorney’s Office, all graduating seniors will be provided traditional project graduation gift packs and food during their senior picnics. This partnership is a joint effort to support and maintain the traditions established to support all graduating seniors through the Project Graduation. The dates of the picnics are as follows:
Glenwood Springs, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Graduating seniors share appreciation for Bridges High School, plan for what’s next

Grace Wesseling is an animal lover, a cheerleader of seven years and another soon-to-be graduate of Bridges High School, class of 2021. “I just really like animals,” Wesseling said. “… I have seven cats, two dogs and four ferrets. … Well, one of our cats had kittens and my brothers wanted to keep one, and I have two brothers, so they each kept one and I kept one. And then, I don’t know where the other ones came from, if I’m being honest. They kind of just showed up.”
Shelbyville, ILtaylorvilledailynews.com

Graduating Seniors Have A Couple Of Events Coming At Shelbyville High School

It’s not secret that school hasn’t been the easiest this year. For students at Shelbyville High School, however, they’ve gotten lucky in terms of how normal this school year has been. Principal Kyle Ladd is excited for the potential of a really normal year next year, but is very proud of how his students faced the adversity this pandemic brought to them.
Whitley County, KYCorbin Times Tribune

Whitley County High School seniors graduate in in-person ceremony

After conducting a virtual graduation last year, Whitley County High School held its 58th commencement ceremony at the Corbin Arena Saturday morning. Students were provided masks by the high school and sat six feet apart during the ceremony. Members of Whitley County’s JROTC program performed the presentation of colors, while senior members of Whitley County’s choir sang both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “My Old Kentucky Home.” Graduate Emma Zehr led those in attendance in saying the Lord’s Prayer. Senior Class President McKenzie Walters delivered a speech to her fellow graduates, as did the Senior Academic Representative Emily Sharp. More than 260 WCHS seniors received their diploma during the ceremony. | Photos by Jarrod Mills.
Austin, TXtpr.org

Graduating In A Pandemic Is Hard. Here’s How High School Seniors In Austin Reached The Finish Line

The graduating class of 2021 might be the most unique in a generation. Their entire last year of high school, and part of their junior year, was dominated by the pandemic. That meant learning from bedrooms, adjusted sports seasons and dramatic changes to the events that cap off the high school experience. These students had to figure out what their lives would be like after high school during a period of uncertainty and while dealing with the same motivation slumps many of us also had.
North Platte, NENorth Platte Telegraph

North Platte St. Patrick High School seniors celebrate graduation

North Platte St. Patrick High School seniors celebrate graduation. North Platte St. Patrick High School graduates celebrated the completion of their high school education with a ceremony on Sunday afternoon at St. Patrick’s Church. The thirteen students received their diplomas and tossed their hats in the air at the front of the church following a time of prayer together.
High Schoolalxnow.com

T.C. Williams High School seniors spearhead successful push for in-person graduation

The last class to graduate from the school under the name T.C. Williams High School will have their change to gather with their peers and loved ones in person. At a school board meeting on May 6, a group of seniors from the school led a presentation of a plan they’d put together and run by school staff for how to make in-person graduation happen amid lingering concerns about coronavirus.
CharitiesNews On 6

Pryor High School Students Collect ‘Comfort Closet’ Donations To Serve Their Classmates

A group of Pryor High School students are collecting donations for classmates at their school. "We are not doing this for numbers or to know how many people we are helping. It is just to know that we have the opportunity to help whoever may need it. Even if it is just two people that come into the Comfort Closet, it makes a big impact," said Pryor High School Freshman Kennedy Lewis.
Walker, LALivingston Parish News

Walker High seniors finish high school journey with graduation ceremony

More than 300 seniors received their diplomas during a graduation ceremony celebrating the Walker High Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 16. The ceremony was held on the school’s football field, with family and friends filling the stands. Along with remarks from Principal Jason St. Pierre, the ceremony featured several...
Hamilton, GAWTVM

Harris County High School holds drive-thru parade for graduating seniors

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County High School held a drive-thru parade to honor the 2021 graduating seniors. Dressed in their cap and gown, the seniors drove through the school’s parking lot as family and friends cheered them on. The idea came last year when graduations got cancelled due to COVID-19, but it was such a success the principal says they decide to bring it back again this year.
Marshall County, KYwpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County High School seniors have traditional graduation ceremony after a year of learning during the pandemic

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- COVID-19 brought a lot of new changes to the school year. Despite that, seniors in Marshall County were still able to have a traditional graduation ceremony on Friday. It meant a lot for these seniors. They've dealt with a school year where they dealt with virtual learning, social distancing guidelines, and wearing masks while in school.