The story of CWO2 Michael H. “Mike” Andress, U.S. Army, 1st Aviation Brigade, Vietnam
In preparing the story about Mike Andress, the author asked one of his best friends to describe Mike. Charlie Thompson, also from Andalusia, said this, “I knew Mike to be a good son and accomplished athlete. I watched as he became a skilled pilot and an exemplary officer and leader. And he was way too good looking for any man. Was I jealous? I probably should have been but I was not even the slightest. Why? Because Mike could pull all that off with a grace and humility that somehow made me and others feel that we were the special ones. He was respectful and self-effacing with a real servant’s heart when it came to friends, family and country. This heartfelt sentiment from Charlie Thompson encapsulates and summarizes the character and essence of Michael H. ‘Mike’ Andress and reflects the affectionate feelings of others that were interviewed for this article.www.andalusiastarnews.com