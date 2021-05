Carrie Edna Cordelia (Thomasson) Moore was the youngest daughter and next to youngest child born to Frank Thomasson and his second wife, Lizzie Ella (Griswold) Nichols. Cordelia was born in 1915 south of Andalusia in the Cedar Grove community on Brooklyn Road. She was reared there in a large family with whom she developed close relationships that lasted a lifetime. As a youth, she attended Adellum School and Cedar Grove Church of Christ along with her siblings. She became a devoted Christian servant and was always a dedicated homemaker.