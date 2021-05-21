Jaguars special teams coach Schneider stepping away again

This synopsis will be very short due to the nature of the positions group, but I would give our Special Teams a B+. I feel almost all of the positions are near the top with other NFL Teams. Sanchez is a very good punter. Rhodes is solid and Odum was named All-Pro this year. We have dynamic play makers in Rodgers at KR and Hines at PR. Rodgers has a 101 yard return TD and we all remember what Hines did the year previous. The only reason we did not get an A is Blankenship. He was by no means a bad kicker, but following the GOAT of all kickers is rough. He was a rookie who finished 15th in FG percentage. So he is about average. I think he can grow in year 2, but he is like Vinatieri in that he can't kick the really long FG's. We could bring in some kickers to tryout just in case, but we are set at special teams.