Statement following the Twenty-Eighth IHR Emergency Committee for Polio

New Covid-19 deaths surged past 4,000 for the first time in India on Saturday in one of the world's worst outbreaks, as EU pressure mounted on Washington to end vaccine export limits and offer a concrete plan to lift patents. - EU pushes for exported doses - By Saturday the global pandemic had killed more than 3.2 million people since emerging in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP. Adding to Macron and Merkel's appeals, European Council chief Charles Michel said the bloc was "ready to engage" and to discuss a US offer to suspend patent protection on vaccines "as soon as a concrete proposal" emerges.