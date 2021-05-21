newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mukilteo, WA

Mom grateful after a lucky rescue in Mukilteo

By Zachariah Bryan, Mukilteo
HeraldNet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUKILTEO — It was a dramatic scene Thursday night along Mukilteo Speedway. A mother was separated from her 11 babies. One moment, she was walking along in a parking lot, with the kids following behind. The next, they were gone. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. They had apparently taken a...

www.heraldnet.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Mukilteo, WA
Mukilteo, WA
Crime & Safety
Mukilteo, WA
Accidents
Everett, WA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Emergency Crews#Mukilteo Fire Department#The Daily Herald#P O Box#Mukilteo Speedway#Rescue#Kids#Mama Duck#Fire Crews#Walking#Distress#Newstips Heraldnet Com#Talk#Parking#Regular Mail#Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lake Stevens, WAseattlepi.com

Tesla on autopilot crashes into patrol car; no one hurt

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (AP) — A Tesla in autopilot mode crashed into a Snohomish County deputy’s patrol car north of Seattle, causing significant damage but no injuries. A deputy responded Saturday to a report of a motorist that had hit a power pole and sheared it in half in Lake Stevens, KOMO-TV reported.
Everett, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 injured, 16 displaced in Everett apartment fire

EVERETT, Wash. — Two men were injured and 16 people displaced in an apartment fire Sunday in Everett. Firefighters were called around 3:40 a.m. to the Hangar 128 Apartments in the 13000 block of 8th Avenue West. Fire crews said the fire started in a second-floor unit, where one suffered...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Two men hurt in apartment fire south of Everett

EVERETT — Two men were injured and 16 residents displaced after an early morning fire at an apartment south of Everett. People reported seeing flames around 3:40 a.m. in the three-story building in the 13000 block of Eighth Avenue W. The two men who were hurt were in a second-floor unit, according to South County Fire. One man suffered smoke exposure and was taken to a hospital and the other man had minor injuries that were treated by firefighters and EMTs.
Everett, WAmukilteobeacon.com

2 injured in fire near Mariner High School

Two men were injured in an early morning fire that displaced 16 residents at an apartment complex in the Mariner neighborhood south of Everett on Sunday, May 16. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 3:40 a.m. reporting flames visible in a three-story building at the Hangar 128 Apartments in the 13000 block of 8th Ave. W.
Snohomish County, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tesla in autopilot mode hits Snohomish County deputy’s SUV

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office SUV was hit by a Tesla being driven in “autopilot” mode on Saturday. A deputy was responding to a crash in the 25200 block of 103rd Ave NE in the Arlington area where a vehicle had sheared a power pole in half. The deputy was parked on the shoulder with his emergency lights flashing and had gotten out of the SUV to speak with firefighters at the scene.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Snohomish County, WAHeraldNet

Commuting Together Safely in the Time of COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on how people work and whether they need to travel to a job. A February Gallup poll found that 56% of workers are working remotely either full-time or part-time. That leaves a large portion of workers who still need to commute each workday, with more employees returning to on-site work every day.
Snohomish, WAHeraldNet

Man killed by train near Snohomish is identified

SNOHOMISH — A Marysville man killed by a train early Thursday has been identified. Curtis L. Russell, 45, died of blunt force injuries when he was struck by a train in the 9200 block of Lowell Snohomish River Road, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Friday. Russell died at...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Everett man shot while walking his dog identified

EVERETT — A man who died after he was shot while walking his dog Tuesday has been identified. Ryan S. McFadden, 33, of Everett, was walking his dog in the Silver Lake neighborhood near the 11200 block of 19th Avenue SE when he was shot reportedly following an altercation with other walkers.
Snohomish County, WAHeraldNet

E-bikes are booming, whether or not we’re ready

The daily work commute is a breeze for Mara Wiltshire, if a bit breezy. From her Northwest neighborhood home to the Snohomish County campus in Everett, it’s about two miles and a little downhill. But when she visits her parents who live on Rucker Hill, the pedal assist of her Norco Scene VLT electric bicycle comes in handy and turns an arduous trek or an unnecessary drive into a quick jaunt.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Snohomish County, WAHeraldNet

Author events and poetry readings around Snohomish County

Events listed here are contingent on whether each jurisdiction is approved to enter the corresponding phase of the governor’s four-phase reopening plan. Events may be canceled or postponed. Check with each venue for the latest information. David B. Williams: The Edmonds Bookshop presents a talk with the author of “Homewaters:...
Seattle, WAseattlerefined.com

Smokin' Hot: 4 places to get some BBQ in the Seattle area

Few things go together as well as firing up the barbecue on a sunny summer day. Luckily, you don't have to wait until the first day of summer to enjoy your favorite meaty classics, because National Barbecue Day is May 16! Here are four spots in the Seattle area to grab something to celebrate:
Island County, WAHeraldNet

Island County not responsible for wreck on Camano Island

A recent lawsuit settlement will be struck down by the state Supreme Court (“Island County to pay $16.5 million over fatal fiery crash,” The Herald, May 5). The county highway department is not responsible for bad driving, not trees, nor acts of god or ice on road. It is not the highway department building unsafe cars, nor gasoline burning people. Car drivers need to stop blaming.
Lake Stevens, WAHeraldNet

Death of Lake Stevens woman not suspicious

DARRINGTON — Authorities do not suspect foul play in the death of a Lake Stevens woman who went missing. Georgie Gutenberg, 49, was last seen alive April 27. Lake Stevens police asked for the public’s help to find her and her orange Jeep Wrangler. Gutenberg was found deceased on Sunday,...