Covington County Soil and Water Conservation District announces signup for 2021 Cogongrass Control Program
The Covington County Soil & Water Conservation District is announcing their signup for the 2021 Cogongrass Control Program for interested Covington County landowners. Cogongrass is one of the 10 worst weeds in the world because it can be expensive to control, and it can destroy entire ecosystems, yards, timber stands and pastures. Worst yet, this invasive is steadily marching across Alabama.www.andalusiastarnews.com