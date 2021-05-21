newsbreak-logo
Andalusia, AL

Smith retires after 22 years

By Staff Reports
Andalusia Star News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 22 years of teaching preschool at Guardian Angel Christian Daycare & Learning Center, Ms. Lequita Smith (lovingly known as Ms. Quita) is retiring. Ms. Lequita began working with GACD in February of 1999 and graduated from her last K4 class on May 13th. 2021. Her final day with GACD...

www.andalusiastarnews.com
