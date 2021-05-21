Smith retires after 22 years

Andalusia Ballet’s AIM High outreach program concluded the year with a classroom presentation for the students’ families, Wednesday, April 28. This year’s AIM High program targeted boys in the 2nd through 4th grades attending Andalusia Elementary School. AES boys auditioned for the program in the fall of 2020 and were selected based on their enthusiasm and aptitude. The goals of the AIM High program are represented by the acronym AIM. The “A” stands for Athleticism, and students were inspired to improve their agility, coordination, and strength. The “I” represents Interpersonal Skills; class members were encouraged to develop focus, to be motivated, and to work as a team. The “M” depicts Motion, and the goal was for the boys to enhance their musicality and rhythm. Nine students completed this year’s AIM High program. These students made great strides in achieving the goals set for them and had a great time while doing so!