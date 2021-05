The title of one of the hit songs of 1921, “Ain’t We Got Fun,” puts into words the mood that dominated much of the decade called the “Roaring Twenties.” Automobiles and appliances made the people’s lives more convenient. They also bought things to enhance their newly increased leisure, especially radios, around which millions of families gathered each evening to hear shows. Tickets to movies and sporting events were also a popular pastime. It has been estimated that in the mid 1920s, fifty million people in the United States went to the movie houses every week. Young women dressed and behaved in a bold, modern way and came to symbolize the free-wheeling spirit of the 20s. Andalusia was no exception.