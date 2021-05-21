Hong Kong bishop appointment shows pope's preference for religious

newsbreak-logo
Fr. Stephen Chow Sau-yan, S.J., who was appointed Bishop of Hong Kong May 17, 2021. / Society of Jesus, Chinese Province. Hong Kong, China, May 21, 2021 / 11:29 am (CNA). For several informed sources inside the Vatican, the appointment of the Fr. Stephen Chow Sau-yan, a Jesuit, as Bishop of Hong Kong shows both Pope Francis’ way in balancing different positions and his preference for priests coming from a religious order when situations are difficult.

