Joplin Hope Center for Disaster Recovery being established

Flanked by State Farm Insurance representatives, Patrick Tuttle presents a $5,500 check to Brad Douglas, general manager for Joplin High School’s JETHD on Wednesday at the JET studio. The funds are part of a larger $10,000 donation from State Farm that also will help launch the Joplin Hope Center for Disaster Recovery. Globe | Laurie Sisk

A digital library will be established to collect and store records related to the 2011 tornado that could provide information for other communities preparing for or recovering from a disaster.

Called the Joplin Hope Center for Disaster Recovery, it is a joint project of Missouri Southern State University, the city of Joplin, the Joplin School District, The Joplin Globe, and area organizations and volunteers. It is being launched to mark the 10th anniversary of the storm.

Directors plan to store digitized records from the city, MSSU, the Joplin School District, Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, and organizations such as the Citizens Advisory Recovery Team and the Long-Term Recovery Committee that relate to operations in the aftermath of the tornado.

It also is to collect stories and publications from local and national print media, as well as television and radio stations and other media sources. Topics of the material collected would include rebuilding infrastructure, disaster management, community resilience, mental health, school leadership, medical response and more.

“I think it’s our legacy project to pay it forward for Joplin, said Jane Cage, co-founder of the Hope Center. “This is the way we can give information to any community that wants a leg up after a disaster by at least being able to start with what we did and then make it their own.”

Members of the Hope Center’s advisory board officially marked a donation Wednesday from State Farm Insurance and its regional agents, which provided $10,000. Those agents were Kyle Hickam, Jerry Sitton, Kellan Foster, Andrew Parker, Matthew Mantle, Ryan Miller, Jeff Montgomery and Karen Rutledge. Jared Pike represented the insurance company. About $5,500 of the State Farm donation will go to Joplin Schools and JETHD to train high school journalists and as payment for a documentary video in which 13 local residents recounted their tornado experiences. The documentary and the full interviews will be included in the Hope Center. It currently is airing on KGCS-TV, the Missouri Southern digital Channel 21.

The insurance company wanted to be involved in the project, said Sitton, because “State Farm is there to help. ... We feel a strong desire to help our communities,” he said. His office was destroyed by the tornado and rebuilt.

“We deliver a piece of paper and a promise when we sell something every day,” said Hickam, “so when it’s time to deliver the promise, it’s important that we be there.”

“I also think it’s important to note that while we are so proud of our response from this event 10 years ago, State Farm adjusted how we respond to catastrophes across the country as the result of this experience,” said Pike. “State Farm also learned how best to respond in other major catastrophes.”

One of those changes means that the company consolidates it resources, drawing team members from across the country to respond to a large disaster rather than having only regional adjusters on the ground to address claims, so customers get help even faster, Pike said. There also were changes to the way customers provide information for their claims, he said.

State Farm also funded the butterfly mural at Mercy Park in observance of the fifth anniversary of the tornado.

The center is being established to serve as a comprehensive resource of digitized primary source material when disasters strike other communities. It also will be open to researchers, journalists and others looking at steps communities can take to be better prepared.

“This opportunity meant a lot to us. We were so excited to partner together,” said Pike. “This is a big part of our story, our response to help our community.”

He said the agents had many sleepless nights in the aftermath of the 2011 storm in order to process claims that provided needed money to customers, many of whom sustained catastrophic losses.

Officials say altogether the tornado resulted in about $3 billion in damages. The 161 lives lost made it the seventh deadliest twister in U.S. history, they said.

The Hope Center is intended to gather, catalog and preserve records that could be used for research and lessons learned from Joplin’s experience during and after the storm.

“It’s a real pleasure and an honor to receive this check from State Farm,” said Cage. “All of us who are on the Hope Center advisory board are really committed to the idea that all of the information we have in Joplin related to the tornado should be accessible to everyone. and as time passes, that information will only disappear if we don’t collect it.”

Cage said the directors want it to be a digital collection: “We want it to be available to everyone, so our goal is to have only the materials where we are able to have the source there so that it doesn’t disappear from another website or another source. We don’t want to link to somewhere else; we want to have the source in our hands.”

The board does not intend to charge for the information or have a paywall; all of the documents will be downloadable at no cost.