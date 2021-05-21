Watch Local Performances at Goleta Community State of the City
The premiere of the Goleta Community State of the City is only SIX days away! Tune in Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. for this first of its kind virtual event. The program includes a State of the City speech from Mayor Paula Perotte, an update on our City’s finances from City Manager Michelle Greene, special messages from your Councilmembers, local entertainment, and a Q&A where City staff answer questions sent in from Goleta community members.www.cityofgoleta.org