Goleta, CA

Watch Local Performances at Goleta Community State of the City

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe premiere of the Goleta Community State of the City is only SIX days away! Tune in Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. for this first of its kind virtual event. The program includes a State of the City speech from Mayor Paula Perotte, an update on our City’s finances from City Manager Michelle Greene, special messages from your Councilmembers, local entertainment, and a Q&A where City staff answer questions sent in from Goleta community members.

