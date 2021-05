J Cole not only has a new album coming out this Friday, he is now playing in his first professional game this Sunday with the Rwanda Patriots. Cole has always been a huge basketball fan. He played high school basketball in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Cole played for Terry Sanford High School and then was actually a walk-on at St.Johns but it never came to fruition thanks to Cole going all in on his music career. Cole is now 36 and is slated at 6’2″ and will now get a shot in the newly formed Africa League. If the video below shows anything it shows Cole can hoop.