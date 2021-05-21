Letter: StoryWalk at Bighorn Park is great

For the past nine years, Kristen Bertuglia has served on the Holy Cross Energy board and she has helped guide the organization towards industry-leading goals such as the transition to the clean energy future. Kristen is the town of Vail’s environmental sustainability director and Colorado Communities for Climate Action Chair, a current board member of Walking Mountains Science Center, the Institute for Environmental Solutions, and Eagle County’s Climate Action Collaborative. She is also a member of the Eagle County Community Wildlife Roundtable and the Western Adaptation Alliance and participates actively with the Colorado and National Rural Electric Associations. Kristen has consistently demonstrated her commitment to protecting our environment. Holy Cross is on track to achieve 70% renewable energy in two years without increasing power costs and to attain 100% by 2030.