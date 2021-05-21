newsbreak-logo
Letter: StoryWalk at Bighorn Park is great

Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 2 days ago
This letter is in response to the unkind words Terry Oakes doled out regarding the Vail Public Library’s StoryWalk installation at Bighorn Park. Unlike Terry, I find the exhibit superbly engaging. If the library’s goal was to create an interactive and educational learning space in a safe (socially distanced) environment,...

