COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Urban Meyer is now clear of his first NFL Draft process, taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the number one overall pick. Meyer resurfaced in Columbus over the weekend to be part of the opening of his new Short North restaurant, Urban Chophouse. He sat down with The Football Fever's Maria Durant and offered some insight on the acquisition of talent in the NFL, including former Buckeye tight end Luke Farrell. Quite different than his recruiting days in the college game.