It seems like Wyoming has a lot of famous people surrounding it. I'm not talking about the yuppies that come here because it's cheaper than LA and much prettier. I'm talking about actual people from Wyoming are having light shed on them for awesome things that they're doing. We aren't even talking about a novel from C.J. Box getting a TV deal, though, I think we're all ok with more of those coming to a small(or big) screen near you.