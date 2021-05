Following her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez was spotted sneaking around with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck, but now that has ended too. “Jen was testing out the water with Ben. She’s still angry with Alex and might have wanted revenge, but she also has never fully gotten over Ben until now. After spending time with him she realizes why they never worked out in the first place. He’s a good man and a good friend, but not husband material,” sources tell Radar.