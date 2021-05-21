Federal judge rules lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in admissions at elite high school can proceed
Today a federal judge ruled that a lawsuit aimed at challenging recent changes to the admission policy at one of the nation’s most elite public high schools can proceed. The school in question is Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax, Virginia aka TJ. The Post notes that the school was recently judged the top public high school in the country by U.S. News and World Report. The school district claimed the new admissions policy was race neutral but it seems the judge disagreed.hotair.com