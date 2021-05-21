Federal judge rules lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in admissions at elite high school can proceed

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Editor: School boards in Virginia have traditionally been a place where thoughtful adults came together and parked their political beliefs to the side to do what is best for our children. Fairfax County Public Schools has been known as a place where we nurture learners to excel at all levels and ensure children in special education are not forgotten.