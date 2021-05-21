Game XLIV: Twins @ Cleveland
Time: 6:10 Central. Vegas Line: -125 CLE / MIN -135 Cleveland's Triston McKenzine (sorry, Sterne fans, not "Tristram") is very tall, very skinny, and fairly young — all of 6'5", 165#, and 23 years. He skipped from AA in 2019 to the Big Club in 2020, and did well enough in a handful of games throwing in the low 90s with the usual breaking stuff. As is usual with tall, skinny guys, repeating a consistent delivery has been challenging for him (he leads the AL in walks).