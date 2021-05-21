Game XLIV: Twins @ Cleveland

The Oakland A’s road trip continues after winning a series at Fenway Park in Boston, as they now head to Target Field to face the Minnesota Twins for three games. These two teams met once already this year, when the A’s swept Minnesota in three contests at the Coliseum. However, there were extenuating circumstances, as the Twins were dealing with a coronavirus outbreak that cost them a couple of players (who are in tonight’s starting lineup) and messed up their travel schedule. Now they’ll get a proper chance to make a better impression — although they still stand at 12-23 overall, and have lost seven of their last eight.