newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Game XLIV: Twins @ Cleveland

By James Fillmore
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime: 6:10 Central. Vegas Line: -125 CLE / MIN -135 Cleveland’s Triston McKenzine (sorry, Sterne fans, not “Tristram”) is very tall, very skinny, and fairly young — all of 6’5”, 165#, and 23 years. He skipped from AA in 2019 to the Big Club in 2020, and did well enough in a handful of games throwing in the low 90s with the usual breaking stuff. As is usual with tall, skinny guys, repeating a consistent delivery has been challenging for him (he leads the AL in walks).

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Line#Sb#Tristram#Aa#The Big Club#Dobbers#Mpr#Bref#Twins Daily#Twinkietown#Native American#Andrelton Simmons Ss#Austin Hedges C#Ss Austin Hedges#Corner Cleveland#Xliv#Twins Fans#Vegas Line#Bears#Dh Miguel Sano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBTwinkie Town

Game 33: Twins at White Sox

Radio: Audacy / WCCO 830 / The Wolf 102.9 FM / TIBN. Kenta Maeda won his last start, turning in a pretty good performance (5.1 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO), and will look to back that up with another win today. Before that start he had been struggling quite a bit, so hopefully its a sign of things to come.
MLBchatsports.com

Game Thread #40: A’s at Twins

The Oakland A’s road trip continues after winning a series at Fenway Park in Boston, as they now head to Target Field to face the Minnesota Twins for three games. These two teams met once already this year, when the A’s swept Minnesota in three contests at the Coliseum. However, there were extenuating circumstances, as the Twins were dealing with a coronavirus outbreak that cost them a couple of players (who are in tonight’s starting lineup) and messed up their travel schedule. Now they’ll get a proper chance to make a better impression — although they still stand at 12-23 overall, and have lost seven of their last eight.
MLBWDIO-TV

Wild pitch in the 9th lifts Athletics past Twins 7-6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6. Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers in the ninth. Matt Olson followed...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Friday's Twins-Oakland game recap

Followed a walk by blasting a 1-0 slider into the upper deck in left field, giving Oakland a 3-0 lead. 55 Home runs allowed by the Twins in 2021, more than any other MLB team. 7 Home runs allowed at Target Field by Matt Shoemaker, of the 10 he has given up this year.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Hits off machine

Kiriloff (wrist) hit off a pitching machine Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Kiriloff is working through a sprained wrist, an ailment for which he received a cortisone shot 10 days ago. Surgery was potentially on the table if the shot didn't have the desired effect, but he's been making encouraging progress, advancing first to fielding and dry swings and now to hitting. The Twins still haven't specified when they expect him to return, however.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Hamstring injury considered mild

The Twins view the hamstring injury Kepler sustained in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics as a mild concern, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Kepler may not be ready to play in Monday's series opener against the White Sox, but the Twins appear optimistic that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list. Minnesota already has three other outfielders -- Byron Buxton (hip), Alex Kiriloff (wrist) and Jake Cave (back) -- on the IL, so the team can ill afford to lose another key player at the position in Kepler.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Taylor Rogers: Takes second loss

Rogers (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit over one inning Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Oakland. Rogers entered the ninth inning in a tie ballgame so he wasn't stuck with a blown save on top of the loss. He allowed a one-out single to Ramon Laureano who would later reach third on a throwing error. Laureano came around to score on a dropped third strike the next at-bat. Rogers has given up a run in four of his last five outings and hasn't picked up a save since May 3.
MLBThe Spread

White Sox vs. Twins, 5/17/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The Twins’ struggles continued over the weekend when they lost their series versus the A’s. Will they rebound on Monday night when they host the White Sox at 7:40 p.m. ET? The Twins are slight underdogs while the total sits at 8.5 runs. Game Snapshot. 961 Chicago White Sox (-120)...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Tyler Duffey: Agrees to two-game suspension

Duffey has agreed to serve a two-game suspension for intentionally throwing at the White Sox's Yermin Mercedes on Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Duffey pitched in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Angels while appealing his initial three-game ban. He allowed three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one in one inning. He'll begin serving his reduced suspension in Thursday's nightcap and will be unavailable to pitch Friday.
MLBMartinez Tribune

A’s grind out a wild win against Twins behind Andrus’ veteran moxie

The A’s survived a wild game in their finale in Minnesota, winning 7-6 Sunday afternoon at Target Field behind a run that scored on a strikeout in the top of the ninth to take two of three from the struggling Twins. Oakland scratched and clawed, and despite allowing two Twins...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-Chicago game recap

The 13th Twin ever to hit three homers in a game, his final one completed a comeback from a 4-0 deficit. 1 Fourth-inning earned runs scored by the Twins in May. 4 Career ejections by third-year Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. 3 Walkoff-victory plate appearances by Jorge Polanco; this was his...
MLBwgnradio.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they’re trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBawaybackgone.com

Cleveland Indians: Crazy schedule for Twins gives Tribe advantage

Crazy schedule for Minnesota Twins gives Cleveland Indians advantage. After a lengthy road trip to the west coast the Cleveland Indians will return to Progressive Field for a weekend series against the Minnesota Twins, but even so it might be the Twins that are the ones fatigued from a road trip. Both Cleveland and Minnesota will enter the series following trips to Anaheim, but the Twins was a much more unconventional trip that could give the Tribe an advantage in the series.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Indians 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Indians 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Minnesota Twins head to Progressive Field to open a three-game series on Friday against the Cleveland Indians. Minnesota is coming off a 6-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, splitting the doubleheader. Minnesota lost three of its last five games and seven of the last 10. Minnesota is 15-28, still in last place at the AL Central Division, 11 ½ games behind the division leader, Chicago White Sox.
MLBchatsports.com

Game #42: Ball Don’t Lie! A’s overcome bad calls in 7-6 win over Twins

The Oakland A’s found themselves competing against both their opponent and the umpiring crew on Sunday, but they overcame both in a game that had no shortage of odd moments. The A’s fell behind early but came back for a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their series finale at Target Field. In an appropriate piece of symbolism, the winning run scored on a wild pitch.
MLBMLB

Sanó confident he'd 'win the game' for Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- In a season where it’s felt like so much bad luck has befallen the Twins’ offense at every turn, it was about time they had something go their way. The ball only left Miguel Sanó’s bat at 99.8 mph when the deeply slumping slugger skied a high fly to right field in the eighth inning -- but it just kept carrying and carrying. Maybe, if it hadn’t finally been such a nice day at Target Field, it wouldn’t have carried enough.
HockeyPosted by
KROC News

Wild Open Playoffs With Win – Twins Lose to Oakland

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal at 3:20 of overtime lifted the Minnesota Wild past the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series. Wild goaltender Cam Talbot stopped all 42 shots he faced. Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury, the first goalie in NHL history to play in 15 consecutive postseasons, made 29 saves. After Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo failed to clear the puck, Eriksson Ek was in the slot to send a shot that went off the skate of Golden Knights defender Alec Martinez and past Fleury.