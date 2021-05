Eastern Washington University has partnered with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho to sponsor a new STEM Mobile. The van will conduct outreach to young girls across the region, bringing STEM-related curriculum and experiments to rural areas. EWU provided funding, as well as curriculum support (led by Bo Idsardi, PhD, assistant professor of biology), and also designed the vehicle wrap as part of our sponsorship commitment. The vehicle will also include EWU Admissions and STEM-related materials to further our outreach and recruitment efforts.