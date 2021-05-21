miTail – If You’ve Always Wanted to Have a Tail, This Is for You

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A few weeks ago, I was looking for birthday candles in the kitchen at my dad’s house, and I spotted them on the top shelf of one of the cabinets. As I hastily started to hoist myself onto the counter (because why get the stepstool out when you can risk serious injury?), I heard my dad yell at me to stop. I rolled my eyes, annoyed to be treated like a child by an overly cautious parent, but he wasn’t stopping me because he was nervous; he had a much smarter, safer solution. He handed me a tool I’d never seen before, and I soon became obsessed with the Reacher Grabber from U-House.