Bitcoin Slips By 7% After China’s Fresh Threats On BTC Mining, Trading Activities

Bitcoin’s [BTC] recovery past $40K has been quite challenging. After a positive start to the day, the cryptocurrency took a plunge again. This time it was yet another China news that was responsible for the major correction. China has yet again doubled down on its attempt to thwart speculative and financial risks by clamping down on activities related to mining and trading of cryptocurrencies. This was revealed by the Financial Stability and Development Committee, chaired by Vice Premier Liu He, who went on to single out bitcoin as the crypto-asset that needs to be regulated.