newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin Slips By 7% After China’s Fresh Threats On BTC Mining, Trading Activities

By Alice P Jacobs
crypto-economy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin’s [BTC] recovery past $40K has been quite challenging. After a positive start to the day, the cryptocurrency took a plunge again. This time it was yet another China news that was responsible for the major correction. China has yet again doubled down on its attempt to thwart speculative and financial risks by clamping down on activities related to mining and trading of cryptocurrencies. This was revealed by the Financial Stability and Development Committee, chaired by Vice Premier Liu He, who went on to single out bitcoin as the crypto-asset that needs to be regulated.

crypto-economy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Securities Trading#Stock Trading#Forex Trading#Financial Markets#Chinese#Avalanche Foundation#Again Bitcoin#Bitcoin Mining#Cryptocurrency Trading#Btc#Illegal Activities#Forex Markets#Cryptocurrencies#Financial System#Individual Risks#Businesses#Crackdown#Involvement#Vice Premier Liu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Why China’s crackdown may make Bitcoin mining more centralized

Big Chinese miners are likely to survive the crackdown. China’s nationwide crackdown on crypto mining could create a competitive environment in which only the biggest miners can survive, said a co-founder and managing partner of Waterdrip Capital, a major investor in the Chinese crypto mining industry. “Finding suitable sites outside...
Foreign Policyillinoisnewsnow.com

New USTR has first meeting with China on trade

The new U.S. Trade Representative had her first trade discussions with Chinese trade officials Wednesday. A statement from the USTR office says Katherine Tai had candid exchange with Vice Premier Liu He during a virtual meeting. They discussed the Biden-Harris trade principles and worker-centered trade policy, and her ongoing review of the U.S.-China trade relationship.
EconomyCoinDesk

Sichuan Energy Regulator to Meet to Discuss Bitcoin Mining: Report

Some mines in Sichuan are operating as usual despite the recent crackdown, Global Times reported. The Sichuan Energy Regulatory Office said Thursday it will meet June 2 to discuss crypto mining activities amid China’s nationwide crackdown. The energy regulator of the south-western province is required to meet by the country's...
Currenciescryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Is Speculative Fad, Says The Government of Denmark’s Central Bank

Bitcoin is not a threat to central banks and the current financial system said the governor of Danmarks Nationalbank – Lars Rohde. The substantial growth of the cryptocurrency sector in the past year has caught the eye of central bankers. The latest to opine on the matter and, somewhat expectedly, to dismiss the industry’s chances of actually disrupting the centuries-old financial space was the governor of Denmark’s central bank.
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several companies with cryptocurrency exposure are trading higher amid a continued rebound in the price of Bitcoin following recent weakness. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) focuses on mining digital assets and owns crypto-currency mining machines. The stock is trading approximately 5% higher at $26.57 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of 57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.68.
Worldfinancemagnates.com

South Korea Sees Leveraged Crypto Trading as a Threat to Banking

The South Korean central bank has sounded an alarm against the leveraged cryptocurrency trading, which is becoming popular among retail traders and might threaten the country’s financial system, The Korea Herald reported. “An excessive level of leveraged cryptocurrency trading puts households at risk of financial damages considering the instability of...
Foreign Policyajot.com

US, China trade chiefs hold ‘candid’ talks in first call

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s Vice Premier Liu He had a “candid” first conversation as the two sides try to resolve some of their differences on trade. The trade chiefs spoke Thursday morning in Beijing, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, and “conducted candid, pragmatic and...
EconomyBloomberg

EU Watchdogs, Greener Economy, China-U.S. Trade Talk: Eco Day

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:. Top banking watchdogs are warning European Union lenders to stop resisting new rules or risk...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Iran bans bitcoin mining after mass blackouts

Iran has moved to ban bitcoin mining after a number of its cities including Tehran suffered rolling blackouts due to the increased strain placed on the country’s ageing electricity infrastructure from accelerating demand.Speaking on state TV, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said the ban would be in effect until 22 September, blaming the problem on unlicensed miners operating without an official permit.“Now everybody has a few miners laying around and are producing bitcoins,” he said during the televised cabinet meeting, acting decisively with a month to go before the county goes to the polls in its latest presidential election to...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

China’s Bitcoin Ban and Cryptocurrency Correction Is Good for Market

Bitcoin, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, experienced a volatile month as the price of BTC dropped from approximately $60,000 on 10 May to as low as $31,000 on 24 May. There were several reasons behind the latest market correction. Cryptocurrency analysts believe that the new investors in the market panicked from the latest announcement from China about a ban on crypto payments and a potential crackdown on the mining of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
EconomyCNBC

Major bitcoin mining region in China sets tough penalties for cryptocurrency activities

China's Inner Mongolia region has proposed punishments for companies and individuals involved in digital currency mining as it looks to further crack down on the practice. Telecommunications businesses involved in mining could have their business licenses revoked while cloud computing companies could get blocked from preferential government policies. Inner Mongolia's...
MarketsNBC Miami

Chinese Bitcoin Traders Still Wield ‘Enormous Influence' Despite Beijing's 4-Year Crypto Crackdown

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese bitcoin traders continue to thrive despite Beijing's four-year crackdown on cryptocurrencies, experts told CNBC. On Friday, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said it is necessary to "crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior" to prevent risks to the "social field." For a long time, Chinese authorities have been concerned about the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies and their risk to the stability of the financial system. The vice premier's latest comments have sparked fears of an intensified crackdown.
CancerNature.com

Fresh twists in China’s bid for research dominance

The nation’s remarkable growth in science publishing is showing signs of a slowdown. Catherine Armitage is chief editor of Nature Index. China’s successful landing of its Mars rover Zhurong on the red planet this month marks another major scientific achievement, following on from its demonstration of long-distance quantum cryptography in 2016 and its landing a spacecraft on the far side of the Moon in 2019. These events underline the nation’s growing status as a science superpower, rivalling that of the United States.
Marketsinvezz.com

Bitcoin (BTC) miners in China are about to face hasher crackdowns

China says the environmental impact of crypto mining is in direct contrast with the country’s goals. The draft proposal stated that any company involved in crypto mining could have its license revoked. Bitcoin’s price has plummeted by over 30% since the Chinese government announced the crackdown. China is making its...
Marketsasgam.com

Implications widespread as China cracks down on cryptocurrency mining

China has outlined renewed plans to crackdown on the investment and trading of international cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin mining, as it moves closer to launching its own Digital RMB. State-owned media outlets Xinhua reported Beijing has enhanced supervision over all virtual currencies in order to fend off financial risks and forestall...
BusinessBloomberg

Bullish Signals Suggest China Stocks Rally Has Further to Go

China’s stocks burst out of a tight trading range this week, and that may just be the start given the bullish signs for the market that have been forming under the hood. The country’s equity benchmark climbed as much as 0.5% in early trading on Wednesday after jumping 3.2% the previous session, which was the most since July as investors piled into stocks amid attempts by policymakers to contain commodity prices.