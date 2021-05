Few people have done more than Elon Musk when it comes to making cryptocurrencies mainstream. The eccentric tech-billionaire has ventured into the crypto ecosystem big time in 2021, becoming perhaps the first billionaire to tweet about the subject frequently. His tweets alone have sent cryptos like Dogecoin surging, while his decision to allow (and then drop) Bitcoin payments for Tesla cars have been met with applause (and dismay). However, some crypto fans don’t think Musk is that great an influence after all.