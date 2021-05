Telecommunications stocks have some of the highest dividend yields on the market, but they can't seem to get much traction in growing their stock price. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has been stuck in a rut for years, AT&T (NYSE:T) is in the same boat after a number of strategic missteps, and the only stock that seems to be appreciating is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) after its merger with Sprint.