A Frenchair force pilot says he was tied to a target on a firing range while fighter jets fired off munitions overhead as part of a hazing ritual. The unnamed pilot alleged in a criminal complaint, seen by Reuters news agency, that he could hear live rounds being fired off while tied to the post during the incident, which he says happened soon after he arrived at a combat fighter unit at the Solenzara air base in Corsica in March 2019. Colonel Stéphane Spet, a spokesman for the French air force, told Reuters that an internal inquiry was ordered by...