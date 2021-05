Intel has certainly been trying to seem more discreet when it comes to marketing ploys directed at AMD in the past several years. We have been hearing some reports regarding certain problems with the marketing of AMD-based mini PCs or laptops, but nothing too blatant that would match Intel’s behavior from the early 2000s. However, a new report coming from Extremetech regarding Alienware’s misrepresentation of its AMD-based Aurora PCs as opposed to the Intel-based models is quite the reminder that the big OEMs still choose to side with Intel. After all, Intel did admit at some point that “Dell is the best friend money can buy.”