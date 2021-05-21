newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin falls after China calls for crackdown on ‘mining,’ trading

By Editorial Policy
sportsgrindentertainment.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies dropped Friday after Chinese authorities called for a crackdown on “mining” and trading. The Chinese government said in a statement that greater reform and regulation is needed to protect the country’s financial system and economy. Among the recommendations listed, the authorities said it...

sportsgrindentertainment.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Economy#Data Mining#Securities Trading#Currency Exchange#Currency Markets#Politburo#Dogecoin#The Treasury Department#Stockcharts Com#Post#Speculative Trading#Crackdown#Foreign Exchange Markets#Cryptocurrency#Currency Prices#Chinese Government#Blockchain#Cryptocurrencies#Chinese Authorities#Financial System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

China’s Position Regarding Crypto: What Does It Mean for the Market?

The public display of resentment towards cryptocurrencies from China is in a grey area, and as some reports highlight, it is not as extreme as portrayed by media outlets. A BBC article highlights that China has accentuated its active incursion into suppressing cryptocurrency access and services for banks or payment firms.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Crypto Selloff Intensifies as Miners in China Down Tools

Crypto markets have declined by almost 20% over the weekend as the selloff continues unabated in the wake of a massive mining crackdown in China. Around $400 billion has exited the crypto asset space since Friday in what has been one of the largest mass selloffs of coins and tokens.
Businesseminetra.com

Commodities fall after China warns of “excessive speculation”

After suggesting that China will focus on efforts to cool soaring prices, commodities plunged, warning of “excessive speculation” amid growing concerns about rising inflation in the world’s second-largest economy. China’s economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, said Monday to crack down on commodity market monopolies, dissemination of...
MarketsNBC Miami

China's Latest Move to Tighten Crypto Regulation Is Not New, Says HSBC

China's recent move to tighten crypto regulation is not a "new development", according to Paul Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC. His comments come after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and the State Council said in a statement on Friday that tighter regulation on cryptocurrency is needed to protect the financial system.
Marketseminetra.com

Bitcoin will resume selling over the weekend, temporarily below $ 33,000

The· Bitcoin Selling continued on Sunday after the roller coaster weekly deal, as Chinese and US authorities are moving to tighten cryptocurrency regulations. According to Coin Metrics data, the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell about 13% to $ 32,915.83 by 9:37 EST. Bitcoin was finally trading at $ 33,665.89. The recent...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Amid Stern Warnings from China Crypto Firms Huobi and Okex Halt a Few Services

On Friday, the cryptocurrency community discussed a report stemming from China’s 51st meeting of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission that reiterated warnings about bitcoin mining. The following Sunday, reports disclosed the cryptocurrency operation Huobi has suspended its cloud-mining operations and other crypto services to customers in mainland China.
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Crypto market hangs in balance as China announces new mining crackdown

The price of bitcoin fell to almost 50 per cent of its all-time high on Sunday after China announced yet another crackdown on crypto mining.Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), dogecoin and other major cryptocurrencies also took a hit, though remain significantly up compared to the start of 2021.A market rebound on Monday took bitcoin from below $32,000 to above $36,000, partly assisted by comments from Elon Musk that he preferred cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat currencies.The technology billionaire, who has been both thanked and blamed for his market-moving tweets in recent weeks and months, also engaged in an indirect debate with ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, claiming “he fears the Doge”.A number of prominent analysts remain optimistic about bitcoin’s prospects and the direction of the market in general. Figures from blockchain data firm Glassnode reveal that user growth continues to double roughly every year, leading some to speculate that the bull market is “just warming up”.You can follow all the latest updates right here.
NFLZDNet

Crypto miners look beyond China as government threatens crackdown

Several cryptocurrency mining operators reportedly have halted their activities in China amidst increasing threats of a government crackdown. A senior official had called for the need to mitigate financial risks and more closely monitor activities on business platforms. Chinese vice premier Liu He said late-Friday the country's financial infrastructure must...
Marketstokenhell.com

Crypto Activities in China to Face More Scrutiny

On Sunday, China’s state media warned that crypto dealings would face more supervision and inspection. Keep in mind that Bitcoin faced a sell-off on Friday after Beijing’s clamp down on the digital asset’s mining and trading activities. Xinhua Communists Party commented in a Sunday publication that the crypto market should expect further tighter scrutiny and supervision.
Businessstockstelegraph.com

China & Iran – Opposite stances on Bitcoin mining

A report from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has found out that the regulated mining industry in Iran may be piling up as much as $1 billion in revenues. Iran has been under a lot of scrutiny because of its nuclear program. The United States has placed trade embargos on the country effectively crippling its already struggling oil economy.
Economylivebitcoinnews.com

China Says It Will Place Limits on BTC Mining; Price Suffers

Bitcoin’s price has fallen once again following news from China. The Asian country says its regulatory authorities will begin cracking down on all mining and trading activities. China Seeks to Limit Trading and Mining. The country has always had a rather up and down relationship with the world’s number one...
MarketsCNN

Bitcoin falls as much as 13% Sunday, extending losses from brutal week

New York (CNN) — Bitcoin prices fell as much as 13% on Sunday, extending losses from a gut-wrenching week for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, which accounts for more than 45% of the global crypto market, was trading around $33,000 per coin Sunday morning eastern time — far off its all time high above 64,000 just over a month ago.
StocksPosted by
pymnts

Musk Tweets His Support Of Crypto As Bitcoin Continues To Drop

As another weekend drew to a close Sunday (May 23), investors were digesting another few days of mixed signals around cryptocurrencies. On Saturday (May 22), billionaire cryptocurrency fan and frequent commentator on digital currencies Elon Musk tweeted his support for cryptocurrencies in response to a question about whether prior comments he had made had hurt investors in the sector.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

China’s Bitcoin Mining Crackdown May be Quite Bullish for Global Hashrate Diversification, Expansion of North American BTC Mining: Report

The team at BitOoda, a global digital asset financial technology and services platform offering risk management solutions, “best-execution” brokerage and market analysis, notes that in China, Vice Premier Liu He, in a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Committee, had stated on Friday (May 22, 2021) that the country will be “fiercely” cracking down on Bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency trading activities.
StocksFOXBusiness

Bitcoin value cut in half as cryptocurrencies tumble in weekend slide

The cryptocurrency craze continued its financial fickleness Sunday with several of the well-known digital dollars tumbling but the best-known – Bitcoin – may be proving to be the most volatile. While Bitcoin was down 12% on Sunday from its Saturday price, it is off 50% from its 2021 high. On...