Lots of interest in Emergency Broadband Benefit program

In the first week of the Emergency Broadband Benefit more than one million people registered. It provides financial assistance with internet costs and related equipment. It will provide a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.