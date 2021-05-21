newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laptops

Lots of interest in Emergency Broadband Benefit program

By Houston Herald • news@houstonherald.com
houstonherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first week of the Emergency Broadband Benefit more than one million people registered. It provides financial assistance with internet costs and related equipment. It will provide a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

www.houstonherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#School Lunch#Broadband Internet#Internet Providers#Financial Assistance#Community Service##Medicaid#Lifeline#Federal Pell Grant#Broadband Service#Internet Costs#Benefits#Income#Discount#Demand#Household#Tablet#Desktop#Joint Filers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Laptops
News Break
FCC
Related
InternetWKBW-TV

Low-income families can now apply for discounted internet services

The Federal Communications Commission is providing internet subsidies for low-income families, through the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. The FCC says the program will provide eligible households with discounts of up to $50 a month for broadband service, and up to $75 a month if the household is on Tribal lands. It also will provide a one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer or tablet for eligible households, the FCC added.
Healthbreezynews.com

SNAP Benefits for May Are Available

SNAP Benefits are available for May. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has approved Mississippi’s request to provide Emergency Allotments (supplements) for May 2021 to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients. For SNAP cases with a paid benefit for May, emergency supplements are available. For households being approved for SNAP during May, emergency supplements will be made available to eligible households two (2) days after case approval. To learn more visit http://www.mdhs.ms.gov/mdhs-announces-additional..
U.S. Politicsmybasin.com

Federal changes to SNAP Emergency Allotments this month

Starting in March 2020, the federal government approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments to give recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two important federal changes to the SNAP Emergency Allotments in May 2021:. Households that are already receiving the maximum SNAP benefits for their household...
Energy Industrythenewsleaders.com

Energy assistance program extended

Beginning in August regulated utilities can resume normal service, including disconnections. Consumers with past-due electric and gas bills are encouraged to apply now for the Energy Assistance Program to avoid having utility service disconnected. The Energy Assistance Program is being extended to accept applications through August, and the income eligibility...
Charleston, WVWSAZ

Last day to apply for Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is the last day to apply for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (ELIEAP). The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) made the announcement Friday. This program helps eligible residents in paying home heating bills. In order to be eligible, a...
Internetbigislandnow.com

Broadband Benefit Will Offer Cash Grants to Connect Hawai´i Families to Internet

Families across Hawai´i will be offered an opportunity this month to apply for a subsidy to help pay for internet services. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire has world embraced the capacity of the virtual to accomplish tasks normally completed in-person. Virtual education, health appointments and applying for government services are just a few of the ways people have leveraged digital services to outflank coronavirus. But doing so requires access to a reliable internet source, which isn’t easy for every family to come by.
AdvocacyPosted by
Henrico Citizen

New program provides financial assistance to households struggling to pay for internet service

Help is available for households struggling to afford internet service during the pandemic. The Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program opens for enrollment May 12 and offers as much as a $50-per-month discount for broadband services per households; as much as $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal Lands; and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop, or tablet purchased through a qualifying provider.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Registration for FCC broadband subsidy starts May 12

In February of this year, the FCC voted to create a new $50 broadband subsidy for low-income people or those who lost income during the coronavirus pandemic. Enrollment for the subsidy for US residents is set to begin on May 12, and the FCC has a website set up where people can register for the subsidy. Consumers do have to use an approved broadband provider to be eligible to participate in the program.
EducationLifehacker

Do You Qualify For a $50 Monthly Broadband Subsidy?

Millions of Americans without broadband internet can now qualify for a $50-per-month subsidy to help pay their bills. As part of the stimulus relief bill that passed last December, the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program offers the discount to low-income households or to those that lost substantial earnings during the pandemic. Here’s what you need to know.
InternetPosted by
iHeartRadio

Here's How To Get $50 Every Month To Help Pay For Your Internet

When it comes to helping Americans in need, there has been so much talk about stimulus checks that people have totally missed the other types of financial aid that are available. One of them is called the Emergency Broadband Benefit and because of the act, millions of Americans can receive a monthly subsidy to help pay for their Internet.
InternetWFMJ.com

New internet access program for low-income families

As of May 12, there's a brand-new federal program aimed to help families struggling to afford high-speed internet. The new Federal Communications Commission Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides $50 dollars a month towards a household internet bill and a potential hundred dollar payment towards a computer. Families eligible for this...
Internetclick orlando

Application process with FCC for discount on broadband internet to begin this week

The application process with the Federal Communications Commission for a discount on broadband internet will begin on Wednesday. The FCC said the emergency benefits program is aimed at helping low-income households. Each eligible household may get a $50 discount on broadband service and any associated equipment rentals, according to the...
InternetEunice News

Program helps pays for internet service

The Federal Communications Commission began taking applications Wednesday for the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a program to help American families and individuals struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will provide a discount of up to $50 per month for qualifying households and $75 per month for qualifying households on Tribal lands. The discount will go…
Politicsthreeriverspublishing.com

Earlier this week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a new Emergency Broadband Benefit program. This temporary benefit program will lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The $3.2B Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households. The benefit also provides a discount up to $100 per household toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes $10 to $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.