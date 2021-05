I’ve been toying around with AirTags since they came out a few weeks ago, and I was impatient to try the only third-party alternative available at this time: the Chipolo ONE Spot. Chipolo is one of only three companies that have been approved by Apple at this time to be part of the Find My network. Out of the three, it’s the only company that has built an item tracker similar to AirTag. So if you’re in the market for an item tracker that works with the Find My app, your options are either the Apple AirTag or the Chipolo ONE Spot.