Change, the Only Constant, Feared Most
In a memo sent in 2011 by Nokia CEO Stephen Elop, he describes an incident where an oil platform in the North Sea caught fire. An engineer found himself surrounded by flames and choking on the smoke high up on the platform. All he could see beneath him were the dark, freezing waters of the Atlantic Ocean. If he jumped, it was a 30-meter drop that could lead to potential death. But if he stayed, it was certain death in the fire. He jumped, miraculously survived the fall, and was rescued.goodmenproject.com