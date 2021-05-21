Nemchinov: Census will take place in 2023

More than 1.4 billion coronavirus vaccine shots have so far been given worldwide, figures by the Our World. China is the most vaccinated country with 366.91 million jabs, according to the website data. It is followed by the U.S. with more than 268.4 million shots. India has given 180.45 million shots, the U.K. with 54.8 million, Brazil with 52 million. Germany has administered 39.41 million jabs, France with 27.46 million and Italy with 26.49 million.