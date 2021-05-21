Nemchinov: Census will take place in 2023
(MENAFN - UkrinForm)The traditional census in Ukraine is scheduled for 2023. "We are preparing a planned census for 2023. It was supposed to take place in 2020, but we had to postpone it due to the pandemic. All money was transferred to the fund for overcoming coronavirus infection. In 2023, we intend to conduct a traditional census with elements of digital," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov announced, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.