The Arizona Cardinals improved from 2019 to 2020 but the team was not able to make the playoffs in the highly competitive NFC West. Arizona will open the 2021 season on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 12. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The Cardinals’ season will end on Jan. 9 with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which could have division title and overall playoff implications.