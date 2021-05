General Hospital (GH) spoilers say that both Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) are going to be getting rather up close and personal in the coming days, but that’s not because they want to. Rather, it’s because they have to as they are both forced to flee their original safe location. With that said though, Britt makes it pretty clear from the get-go that she’s not too pleased about the situation that they are in together. Here’s what you need to know.