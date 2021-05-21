7 Surprising Facts About ECB Powerhouse Christine Lagarde
(MENAFN - DailyFX) Christine Lagarde has secured the top spot at the , despite coming from a non-traditional background of a Central Banker. Lagarde’s unconventional career trajectory has been a difficult yet prosperous one, allowing her to achieve a series of historical firsts along the way. As a proud advocate for women’s rights, the former head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues to guide the Eurozone through the coronavirus pandemic and is already leaving her mark.menafn.com