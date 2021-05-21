7 Surprising Facts About ECB Powerhouse Christine Lagarde

If you think sexism goes away with age, status or level of accomplishments, think again. Even Chrisine Lagarde, the esteemed president of the European Central Bank President and former head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), still experiences it. So does Ursula Van Der Leyden, President of the European Union, as we learned this week in an incident dubbed “sofa-gate” when she was denied a seat at the leaders table in Turkey and had to sit on the sofa.