MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Team and United States Marshals recovered a fugitive who had been on the run since mid-April. On May 19, DET Detective Justin Searcy along with U.S. Marshals raided a home at 2911 E. Central Ave. in search of Cedrick Tirise Barge, 24, 313 Sixth St. Barge had previously been on an ankle tracking monitor, which he received after a failure to appear charge.