Attending an open house? Better keep your voice down

By Laura Hensley, Special to National Post
thepost.on.ca
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Toronto real estate agent Meray Mansour brings her clients into a home viewing, she gives them a warning: assume you are being recorded. It’s not uncommon for smart home devices — pieces of technology that can watch and/or listen in for cues from occupants inside the home — to be used by sellers during viewings. Mansour estimates about 30 to 40 per cent of sellers have a surveillance device of sorts, a trend more common with higher-priced homes.

#Audio Recordings#Open House#Work From Home#Special Things#Video Recording#Home Buyers#National Post Publishing#Canadians#Pipeda#Recording Devices#Strangers#Prospective Buyers#Conversation#Smart Home Devices#Sellers#Higher Priced Homes#Nosey Neighbours#Home Showings#Viewings#Homeowners
