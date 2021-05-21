Attending an open house? Better keep your voice down

Haunted houses have been around nearly as long as the genre of horror movies, but Covid-19 has added an element of novelty to it. Matter of fact is there is nothing scarier than actually going to a haunted house amongst hoards of people and that our reality now is scarier than fiction. Haunted house production company Kowagarase-tai (Scaring Corps) has developed a socially distant solution to getting your haunted house. “Screambulance” is a haunted house delivery service that scares you anywhere, anytime. This new mobile experience can be booked for a specified location, date, and time. The screambulance looks scary with a bloody exterior and brings along the zombie-like staff. The interior will scare the bejesus out of you with a dark and hair-raising environment conducted with the presence of medical equipment hanging from the ceiling, stained sheets, and overflowing blood everywhere.