newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie & others form new band L.A. Rats; cover country classic “I’ve Been Everywhere”

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx and shock rocker Rob Zombie have formed a new band called L.A. Rats. The debut release from the group, which also includes Zombie’s guitarist John 5 and Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos, is a cover of the classic 1959 country song “I’ve Been Everywhere.”. The track...

jack1065.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Netflix Film#Classic Music#New Music#L A Rats#Poison#Abc Audio#Song#Tommy#American Cities#Cr E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
Related
Entertainment955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. Another huge rock festival is making its return this summer! Rock Fest 2021 is officially on for July 15-17 in Cadott, Wisconsin. The newly announced lineup for the 3-day festival includes Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Korn, Staind, Anthrax, Queensryche, and Slaughter. You can find out more details and get tickets at www.rock-fest.com.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

The ‘Ice Road’ Soundtrack Debuts Rock Supergroup L.A. Rats

When Scott Borchetta, the founder of Big Machine Records, was charged with helming the soundtrack for Liam Neeson’s upcoming June 25 Netflix thriller The Ice Road, he decided on a rocking ‘psycho-billy’ track to anchor a collection of songs sampling the American roots music tableau. Borchetta pitched Nikki Sixx on possibly writing and executive producing a song for the film. Sixx recruited Rob Zombie and John 5, who decided to name their supergroup L.A. Rats.
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

L.A. Rats release Geoff Mack cover, “I’ve Been Everywhere”

L.A. Rats – the new metal supergroup featuring bassist Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe), vocalist Rob Zombie, guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, ex-Marilyn Manson) and drummer Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, ex-Black Sabbath) – have released their first single in the form of “I’ve Been Everywhere” (Geoff Mack cover) — stream the tune below.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Is Recording New Music

Nikki Sixx is working on new music. The MÖTLEY CRÜE and SIXX:A.M. bassist, who has spent most of the last few months in his new home in Wyoming, took to his Twitter on Tuesday (May 18) to write: "Back in Los Angeles to record a few new tracks, drop something new this week and finish my book."
MusicMetalSucks

MetalSucks’ Least-Sucky Songs of the Week

We know what’s going on our Christmas tree this year!. Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie, John 5, and Tommy Clufetos team to cover an old classic for Liam Neeson’s new thriller-for-dads. Obsidious, “Iconic”. Three former members of Obscura prove that they can do just fine without Steffen Kummerer, thank...
Musicthebrag.com

Producer reveals Ozzy Osbourne band members were treated ‘badly’

Former Ozzy Osbourne producer Max Norman has revealed that members of Osbourne’s band were treated “badly”. During an appearance on The Metal Voice (via Ultimate Guitar), Norman got on to the topic of the band members who performed on Osbourne’s 1980 debut solo album Blizzard of Ozz. Speaking about Jake...
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Render Sisters Exude Vocal Harmony Bliss With Radiant Cover Of Classic Country Hit “I Can’t Help It”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Pop-country duo Render Sisters continue to produce music that is vocal harmony bliss, as the teenage sisters from Arkansas are set to release their new cover of “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still In Love With You)” across all major digital music platforms on Friday, May 14 and can be pre-saved at linktr.ee/rendersisters. Media can preview the song now on SoundCloud.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Previously Unheard Slash + Chester Bennington Collaboration Leaks

A previously unheard recording of "Crazy," a collaborative track between Guns N' Roses legend Slash and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, has emerged. The joint effort was intended to be released as part of Slash's eponymous 2010 solo album, which featured a myriad of guests, such as Ozzy Osbourne, Myles Kennedy, Chris Cornell, Kid Rock, M. Shadows and more.
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOE ELLIOTT Says DEF LEPPARD Has Written Some New Songs During Pandemic

DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott has confirmed to Download festival host Kylie Olsson that he and his bandmates have used the coronavirus downtime to work on new music. "We have written some songs — I can't deny that we have written some songs remotely as an exercise to see if we could, and I can announce it was very successful," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "What are we gonna do with those songs? That's to be seen. We've gotta wait and see, because, obviously, everybody's in different continents, in different cities and all that kind of stuff. So there's a lot of work to be done before we get to a finished product. But we have not let the year go to waste."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TONY IOMMI Looks Back On His Brief Stint With JETHRO TULL: 'I Felt A Bit Out Of Place'

Diversion Podcasts, a division of Diversion Media, has released the latest episode of "Backstaged: The Devil In Metal". Hosted by bestselling author and music journalist, Jon Wiederhorn, this 12-episode podcast offers a one-of-a-kind journey through the history and culture of heavy metal. The podcast explores elements of darkness and extremism in the music and, examines how a generation of rebellious rockers took the phrase "sex, drugs and rock n' roll" to an entirely new level.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TOMMY CLUFETOS Doesn't Dwell On The Fact That He Played For BLACK SABBATH On The Band's Final Tour

In a new interview with Jason Saulnier, Tommy Clufetos was asked if he ever finds himself looking back on the fact that he played drums for BLACK SABBATH on the legendary heavy metal band's final tour. "I always feel blessed that I was lucky, I was honored to play with those guys 'cause they're a great musicians," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "But I don't look at it as — I was never a member. Once a gig's over, a gig's over. So I don't really live in the past concerning that; I always have to plow forward — as does everybody. I can't look back. I can appreciate it — that's not saying I don't appreciate it — but I'm also not gonna dwell on I played with BLACK SABBATH one time, because then you're living in the past. I've got many more years to move forward to continue my career and pay my bills. It doesn't mean that I don't love what I do, but it is my job, and it's my craft, and it's an ongoing thing to me. So that was that gig, and that ended, and now it's, what do you do next? It's always that."
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Country Westerns Announce New Covers EP, Share New Video: Watch

Nashville band Country Westerns have announced a new covers EP. The self-titled record arrives June 18 via Fat Possum, and will feature versions of tracks by Richard and Linda Thompson, Dead Moon, and more, as well as one original song. Today (May 11), Country Westerns have shared their rendition of Jad Fair (Half Japanese) and Norman Blake’s (Teenage Fanclub) “Undeletable,” along with an official video. Check it out below.
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Journey and Foo Fighters Confirmed for Lollapalooza 2021

Lollapalooza is officially on. Journey and Foo Fighters are among the artists confirmed for the four-day Chicago festival, which is due to take place July 29 to Aug. 1 in Grant Park. Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator and Miley Cyrus are also among the festival's headliners. Rock artists are further...
Jackson, WYGillette News Record

Jackson man dances daily for a year on Town Square

JACKSON — It began simply. The town of Jackson was going into a COVID-19 lockdown. And Tim McLaurin was bummed about not being able to see people and work. So one day he was dancing to Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” near the Vertical Harvest greenhouse when a friend encouraged him to make a sign that read “Honk if my dance moves make your day, God Bless the USA.” And then he went to dance by the antler arches.