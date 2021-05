An Amoret man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning in Bates County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound Ford Explorer, driven by 63-year-old David W. Dunlap of Amoret, Mo., was on Missouri 52, west of Route J (just east of 1101 Road) at 7:10 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway & returned, and the driver overcorrected. The vehicle then overturned, struck an embankment and the driver was ejected. Dunlap was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report.