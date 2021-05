LEXINGTON, Ky. — An evolving college basketball landscape and a new set of challenges await Orlando Antigua as he prepares for his second stint at Kentucky. The sport looks quite a bit different now than it did 12 years ago, when Antigua arrived in Lexington for the first time as part of a coaching staff led by John Calipari that was supposed to change the trajectory of a floundering program. They did that, to say the least.