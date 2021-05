Q: Since when has it ever become acceptable for a player like Bam Adebayo to be in the forefront of a team and on the verge of making max dollars to be as passive and lackadaisical as he’s been? Eleven points in 30 minutes of play without Jimmy Butler is unacceptable, and time in time out this kid is given a pass for leaving his teammates hanging. He will never be a max player no matter how you and Erik Spoelstra and others try to make him out to be. — Daryl, Fitzgerald, Ga.