The debate over masks continues while COVID-19 cases and deaths go down in the U.S.

By ABC News
abccolumbia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC NEWS– COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all going down in the U.S., but the debate over masks rages on. Meanwhile, the effort to get more Americans vaccinated is ramping up. ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.

Best Life

These 6 States Had Almost No COVID Deaths Last Week, Data Shows

Over the course of the pandemic, the U.S. has seen nearly 600,000 people die from the coronavirus. Thankfully, the tide has shifted, and vaccinations have dramatically slowed COVID deaths in the country over the last few months. Throughout the entire U.S., there were around 4,000 deaths from the virus this past week—which is a huge reduction from the week of Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, when there were more than 23,700 COVID deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins University. Of course, some states are still struggling to keep numbers down, but many are doing exceptionally well. According to the data from Johns Hopkins University, six states in the U.S. reported an average of less than one coronavirus death per day over the past week. Read on to find out which states had almost no COVID deaths last week.
Tracking COVID-19 in Alaska: 99 cases and no deaths reported over the weekend

Alaska between Saturday and Monday reported 99 new coronavirus infections and no deaths linked to COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Social Services. The state no longer updates its coronavirus dashboard over the weekend and instead includes those numbers in Monday’s report. Alaska’s average daily case counts are...
COVID-19 Updates

COVID-19 deaths likely two to three times higher than official records, WHO says

(John Moore/Getty Images) Global deaths from COVID-19 are likely two to three times higher than countries have officially recorded, the World Health Organization said Friday. About six to eight million people may have now died from COVID-19 since the pandemic first began, compared to the official 3.4 million deaths recorded by countries, said Dr. Samira Asma, assistant director of the WHO’s data division.
COVID-related deaths in U.S. counties underestimated by 20%, study estimates

BOSTON, Mass. — To this point, doctors say COVID-19 is responsible for nearly 600,000 American deaths. Unfortunately, researchers from Boston University warn many related deaths are going unnoticed. Their findings reveal death certificates may not be properly attributing up to 20 percent of COVID-related deaths during the pandemic. Study authors...
Fox News

Biden's COVID warning: Unvaccinated 'will end up paying the price'

President Biden highlighted on Monday that for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation early last year, cases of COVID-19 "are down in all 50 states." But in a pitch to encourage unvaccinated Americans to get their shots, the president warned that "those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price."