OAKLAND -- For a guy making his first start back from injury, Mike Fiers didn’t look like he had much rust to shake off. The 2021 debut of Fiers looked much like the body of work the A’s have grown used to watching him turn in over the past few years. Nothing too fancy, just a consistent ability to keep his team in the ballgame with quality starts. But on a night where Oakland’s slumping offense was baffled by Baltimore lefty John Means for most of the night, a solid outing by Fiers was not enough in Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Orioles.