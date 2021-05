The boom in blank-check companies earlier this year has lured companies to list in New York and has cut into Europe's share of the global market for initial public offerings. Signa Sports United, a Berlin-based sports e-commerce and technology platform, is among the latest looking at this route through a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. It is in talks to merge with Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. to go public on the New York Stock Exchange. The deal would include the acquisition of the U.K. online bike retailer Wiggle Chain Reaction Cycles and could value the combined company at up to $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.