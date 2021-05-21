newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Betta Lemme delivers a hypnotizing performance in her new electro-pop ballad "Ce Soir"

By David Sikorski
earmilk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere a few electro-pop artists with such a vast global recognition as the electronic songstress Betta Lemme. In her latest single “Ce Soir” the Canadian act showcases her seductive vocal capabilities as she glides effortlessly over a thumping beat. The track is out now via Ultra Music and is a sneak peak to a larger body of work set to come later this year.

earmilk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Aloe Blacc
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electro#Ballad#Storytelling#Intimacy#Canadian#Ultra Music#Lemme#Eurodance#Instagram Facebook#Ce Soir#Singing#Center Stage#Loneliness#Materialism#Material Goods#Wearing Tracksuits#Hobby#Montreal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Punk, Sets Bedroom Ablaze In 'Good 4 U' Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo just went punk with her new single. Even better, Rodrigo accompanied the track's release with a Petra Collins-directed music video depicting the emerging artist as a heartbroken high school cheerleader whose wounded soul brings her to tailspin in such a way that she literally sets everything ablaze. If "Drivers License" had an evil twin, it'd be "Good 4 U" — and we effin' love her.
MusicNME

Girl In Red: “Billie Eilish said my lyrics were bonkers”

Girl In Red has shared Billie Eilish‘s thoughts on her recent single ‘Serotonin’, as well as her thoughts on the pair collaborating in the future. Taken from the Norwegian singer-songwriter’s long-awaited debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet‘ (out tomorrow), the single ‘Serotonin’ was co-produced by Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas – who she says brought “fresh ears and a fresh take” the song, along with “extra energy” and “weird suggestions”.
Theater & DanceBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SUZI QUATRO Releases Music Video For 'Do Ya Dance'

Suzi Quatro, the 70-year-old pioneering female rocker who burst on to the scene in the 1970s, released a new studio album, "The Devil In Me", on March 26 through SPV/Steamhammer. The official music video for the disc's latest single, "Do Ya Dance", can be seen below. Suzi says about the...
Musichappymag.tv

The Atlas State releases their hypnotic synth tune ‘Misfire’

5-piece group, The Atlas State, unite forces with Pnau’s Nick Littlemore, to create their enticing rock tune, Misfire. It’s not often that we are gifted with a nostalgic grunge tune that lures us into swirling haunting shadows. But for five-piece band, The Atlas State, their new single Misfire does exactly...
MusicNME

Listen to The Go! Team’s hypnotic new single ‘Pow’

The Go! Team have shared a new track called ‘Pow’ – you can listen to it below. The Brighton band are set to release their sixth album ‘Get Up Sequences Part One’ on July 2 via Memphis Industries, having returned with the single ‘World Remember Me Now’ back in March.
MusicAlternative Press

10 alternative music videos that brought your wildest dreams to life

Every music video an artist releases is a labor of love. Whether it’s a DIY home video or highly produced with costumes and epic themes, musicians get to add a visual element to their lyrics and melodies that come from a deep place. A lot of times, music videos will...
MusicUniversity of Denver Clarion

Pop artist Gina Brooklyn uplifts fans with her music

At a time when the world has been plagued with negativity, 20-year-old artist Gina Brooklyn is spreading love and hopefulness with her music. Brooklyn is from a small town in Ohio, where she was surrounded by music from a young age. Being raised in a musical household inspired Brooklyn to begin practicing music and provided her with artists such as her parents who she could look up to.
Musicpapermag.com

daine on Her Brat-Pop Anthem 'boys wanna txt'

Story by Justin Moran / Photography by Joshua Hourigan / Styling by Kurt Johnson. Emo princess daine broke into 2021 with a fresh, new sound on her ericdoa-assisted single, "boys wanna txt" — a testament to her willingness to burn her own rulebook. Where the Filipino-Australian artist's music thus far has leaned into more emo, brooding pop cuts, this Dylan Brady co-production thrust her into the rapid-fire, glitchy world of internet electronica. And it's perfectly bubblegum and bitchy, just in time for the summer of our lives.
Musicignitemusicmag.com

Pop Music News~ Electro-pop Grammy Nominees TGC shares ‘Sophie’

Unique electro-pop duo TGC (The Green Children) has released their latest single, ‘Sophie’. Parallels, which will be released on the 8th of July via Illuminated City. Together, the two have celebrated significant success, with their debut album being nominated in the first round of voting for a US Grammy Award in two categories; Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album. In the following years, numerous publications have picked up on their work, including Rolling Stone Magazine, Huffington Post, Wonderland Magazine, Clash Magazine, Music Week, tmrw Magazine and FGUK Magazine, amongst others. The pair has accumulated nearly 60 million plays across platforms and received support from tastemaker channels SuperbLyrics and MrDeepSense.
Musicthatsitla.com

Florence And The Machine Performs New Song CALL ME CRUELLA

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE SET TO PERFORM NEW ORIGINAL SONG “CALL ME CRUELLA” IN DISNEY’S “CRUELLA. “Cruella” is just the latest villain from a Disney animated classic to get her own live-action adaptation origins story. The chief villainess, played by Oscar-winner Emma Stone, known for her dognapping schemes in 101 Dalmatians, may have a jazzy tune in the animated original, but she is getting a contemporary song called “Call Me Cruella” from Grammy-nominated Florence and The Machine.
MusicAmadhia

The Shortlist, April 2021: Avant-Pop, Psychedelic Rock, Electro & More

Welcome to The Shortlist, where we introduce you to new artists we think you need to know. Australian vocalist, songwriter, and producer Laura Jane Lowther, aka KUČKA, makes simmering, personal avant-pop that defies easy categorization. After gaining notoriety writing for and collaborating with big industry names, KUČKA felt like she needed time to work on her own ideas and “explore more inner forms.” “I think generally I get into this state when I’m writing, especially when I’m working through something and I know that’s where I’m at that day, so it’s really cathartic for me,” she says. Wrestling, her debut album, makes use of a multi-faceted electronic sound palette and is deeply introspective, tackling themes like depression and new love. Cat Hope, one of her former professors, instilled an ideas-first, sound-as-art attitude in her practice. “I feel like I pick up kind of a little bit from everywhere and I really like that,” she says. KUČKA’s productions melt together everything from noise to dance music into triumphant pop anthems. However experimental and complex the work may sound, her goal ultimately is to be relatable. “If I make sure that it’s not too abstract, if it’s very personal and feels true to me, then other people can listen to it and feel that too.”
Musicthis song is sick

Louis Futon & Robotaki Give KAMAUU’s “MANGO” A Vibrant Electro Pop Remix

Leave it to Louis Futon and Robotaki to flip a gold tinted funk/R&B track into multi colored electronic tune. The two mellow mood maestros have joined forces on a vibrant new remix of KAMAUU’s impassioned track, “MANGO.”. KAMAUU’s original take on this piece was brimming with evaluative emotion, with guest...
Musicchaospin.com

Sensational Psychedelic Rock Band The Lazy Eyes Drop Their New Single

New Australian psychedelic rock band The Lazy Eyes are getting more and more popular these days. Having met each other in high school, the music of the Australian quartet gives a similar vibe to Pink Floyd, Tame Impala, and the likes of those. Anyways, they just released their fifth track “Nobody Taught Me” alongside an aesthetic music video.
Musicvanyaland.com

Caveman look within to discover the sprawling electronic-pop of ‘Like Me’

Last month, Caveman returned with a brightly kaleidoscopic synth-pop jam called “Helpless,” and it suggested a big year ahead for the veteran New York City band. This past Friday (May 17), we were treated to a new track called “Like Me,” and it takes on a bit of a different form; the sprawling tune is a bit of a slow-burner, blossoming from its start as a tender piano ballad, and draws enough magnetic appeal to cruise along an almost chillwave vibes as it gradually unfolds.